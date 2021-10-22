The Commission on Higher Education is considering reopening physical classes in low-risk areas by January, according to its chairman.

Face-to-face classes would depend on the vaccination rate, Chairman Prospero E. de Vera III told a televised news briefing on Friday. He added that the agency was crafting the guidelines on the matter.

“We hope to finish the guidelines by around November or December and we’ll see what is the situation on the ground by January,” he said.

Fewer than 27% of students have been vaccinated, Mr. de Vera said. “We can’t gamble on the health of our students and their families if the rate is low.”

Local government should provide adequate transportation for students if schools were to reopen, he added. — Russell Louis C. Ku