THE Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) said Monday that it will be launching this month a central monitoring system for public utility vehicles (PUVs).

“Silently, we are developing what you call the Central Public Utility Vehicle Monitoring System (CPUVMS), which aims to monitor operational PUVs not only in Metro Manila but all over the country,” LTFRB Chairman Martin B. Delgra III said at an online forum, “Tranformational Land Transportation Systems” organized by the Management Association of the Philippines.

Currently, the system is in use to monitor the EDSA Busway, but it will be extended further to other bus routes, Mr. Delgra noted.

He said among the objectives of the monitoring system is to collect data on the number of buses that operate on each route.

“When we launch this next month (June), you will be able to see not only the equipment that we have invested in but also the IT system related to transport systems, allowing us to push our program for monitoring the bus units in relation to the bus routes that have been rationalized,” Mr. Delgra said.

Data collected by the system will be used as the basis for “balancing supply and demand of PUVs,” he added. — Arjay L. Balinbin