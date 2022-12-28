THE DEPARTMENT of Trade and Industry (DTI) said Wednesday that it registered 827,491 new business names this year, accounting for 88.8% of new registrations.

“The business activity of most of the BN (business name) registrations, based on the Philippine Standard Industrial Classification, is retail selling in sari-sari stores with 180,406 processed applications,” the DTI said in a statement.

This was followed by restaurants and mobile food services and real estate with 75,391 and 32,764 registrations, respectively.

A total of 104,606 applications were for renewals, bringing total new registrations to 932,097 this year.

The department reported in 2020 total BN registrations of 916,164, followed by 867,647 in 2021.

“In 2022, total number of business names was 7.4% higher as compared to last year, and is considered a record-breaking year,” the DTI said.

Trade Secretary Alfredo E. Pascual noted that the rising number of sole proprietors registering their business names is “a positive sign” of recovery from the pandemic.

“We are pleased that more sole proprietors have undertaken the necessary first step of registering their businesses, starting with their business names,” he added.

“As we constantly integrate technology in the improvement of our services, the department is working closely with the DICT (Department of Information and Communications Technology) to fully implement an end-to end registration, in support of e-governance measures to achieve a more efficient public service delivery and better experience for our citizens,” he said. — Arjay L. Balinbin