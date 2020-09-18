Cemeteries closed on All Saints Day amid pandemic

Cemeteries and columbariums will be closed from Oct. 29 to Nov. 4 amid a coronavirus pandemic, according to the presidential palace.

People can still visit the dead outside these dates from Sept. 17 to Nov. 16, presidential spokesman Harry L. Roque told an online news briefing on Friday.

Cemeteries will operate at 30% capacity and visitors must wear face masks and shields, he said.

Both adults and children may visit these places, he added.

The Metro Manila Council, which is composed of 17 mayors in the capital region, recommended the closure of cemeteries for a week during All Saints and All Souls Day.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health reported 3,257 coronavirus infections on Friday, bringing the total to 279,526.

The death toll rose by 47 to 4,830 while recoveries increased by 733 to 208,790, it said in a bulletin.

There were 65,906 active cases, 87.5% of which were mild, 8.8% did not show symptoms, 1.1% were severe, and 2.6% were critical.

Of the new cases, 997 came from Metro Manila, 282 from Bulacan, 179 from Cavite, 152 from Negros Occidental and 127 from Cebu, the agency said.

Metro Manila reported the highest number of new deaths with 23, followed by the Calabarzon region with 11, Central Visayas with four and Northern Mindanao with three.

The Ilocos region, Central Luzon, Bicol region, Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula and Davao region reported one death each.

More than three million individuals have been tested for COVID-19, DoH said.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives said two more workers were infected with the coronavirus, bringing their tally to 78. — Vann Marlo M. Villegas and Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza









