BW One-on-One with Ernest L. Cu

The quick spread of COVID-19 brought up government restrictions on physical movements increasing the demand for telecommunication companies to strengthen network reliability for consumers.

How are telcos moving to build resilience while meeting the expected increased demand for digital services under the “new normal”? What will be the role of the telco industry in the country’s path to recovery? How do we create more sustainable organizations amid the pandemic?

Join Ernest L. Cu, president and chief executive officer of Globe Telecom, Inc., as he discusses the key challenges and opportunities in the telco sector in the time of COVID-19 and beyond during this BusinessWorld One-on-One exclusive online interview which premiered last July 24 on BusinessWorld's and The Philippine STAR's Facebook pages.










