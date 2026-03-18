By Almira Louise S. Martinez, Reporter

INDIA-BASED dialysis provider NephroPlus Dialysis Centers Pvt. Ltd. has launched a mobile app to help patients manage their condition, as demand for treatment rises in the Philippines.

The app combines health monitoring with a reward system designed to encourage patients to stick to strict care routines required for chronic kidney disease.

“We want to build a community of dialysis guests, and we want to give them information on how to take care of themselves,” Country Head Gowtham Arumugam told BusinessWorld in an interview.

Patients can log vital signs such as blood pressure and pulse, track fluid intake and monitor their health over time.

Those who stay within recommended ranges earn “wellness tokens,” which can be used for transport, food, retail and health services.

“If you’re maintaining the range, you will get rewarded,” Mr. Arumugam said. “You are building that habit.”

The rollout comes as chronic kidney disease cases remain widely underdiagnosed. Data from AstraZeneca Philippines estimates about 7 million Filipinos are living with stage 3 and above kidney disease, with roughly 90% unaware of their condition.

At the same time, the number of dialysis patients is expected to climb sharply. Estimates from Ken Research show cases rising to almost 150,000 by 2030 from 40,000 in 2020, making dialysis one of the fastest-growing healthcare segments in Southeast Asia.

The app, called the NephroPlus Guest App, integrates clinic services with a learning platform and support network.

Patients — referred to by the company as “guests” — can upload laboratory results, with abnormal readings flagged for follow-up with doctors.

“Guests can enter their own vital signs into the app, allowing them to track their health regularly and monitor changes over time,” Alvin Marcelo, senior quality manager at NephroPlus Philippines, told a news briefing on March 13.

Managing fluid intake is a key part of dialysis care. Excess fluid between sessions can lead to swelling, breathing difficulties and added strain on the heart, Mr. Marcelo said.

The platform also offers video consultations with nephrologists, dietitian support, session booking and access to dialysis-friendly recipes.

NephroPlus said the reward feature is meant to improve adherence to treatment routines, which often require strict discipline.

“Dialysis requires controlling fluid intake, maintaining weight and attending sessions regularly,” NephroPlus Philippines Operations Head Mae Eileen Grace Torre told the same briefing. “The goal isn’t just rewards; it’s about keeping our guests motivated and engaged in their dialysis journey.”

NephroPlus Philippines conducts about 29,000 treatments monthly across 43 centers nationwide. The company plans to expand to 150 clinics by 2028 as it seeks to capture rising demand.