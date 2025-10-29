THE Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foundation plans to train more than 17,000 Philippine micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) by 2027 to help them integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into their business operations.

The initiative forms part of the AI for MSME Advancement in ASEAN (AIM ASEAN) program, a two-year effort led by the ASEAN Foundation in partnership with the Asian Venture Philanthropy Network through the AI Opportunity Fund: Asia-Pacific Phase 2.

“Through AIM ASEAN, Limitless Lab will train at least 17,500 MSMEs across the Philippines by 2027,” the ASEAN Foundation said in an e-mail.

Social innovation company Limitless Lab has been tapped to implement the program, which aims to equip entrepreneurs with the knowledge and skills to accelerate AI adoption.

The group will design five localized training modules for smaller firms in sectors such as retail, manufacturing, agriculture and services.

The modules will focus on AI-powered marketing, e-commerce solutions and financial management tools, with sessions delivered through both online and on-site formats nationwide. The training will include live and self-paced learning options to ensure accessibility across regions.

“Our ‘learn–apply–scale’ approach ensures that each participant can immediately apply AI tools in their business after every session,” the foundation said.

It added that the group has been working with the Department of Trade and Industry, business organizations and cooperatives to broaden the program’s reach.

MSMEs — considered the backbone of the Philippine economy — account for about 99% of all registered businesses in the country. However, many remain constrained by limited access to AI tools, low awareness of digital solutions and inadequate technical capacity.

“Many small business owners lack the know-how to identify practical AI use cases or assess the return on investment for adopting digital systems,” the foundation said.

Challenges such as high implementation costs, poor internet infrastructure and unequal access to data and digital talent have also widened the divide between urban and rural firms.

“In the Philippines, AI can help small businesses work more efficiently, make smarter decisions and access wider markets, which in turn supports job creation and contributes to the country’s digital and economic growth,” it said.

The foundation noted that MSMEs can use low-cost or no-code AI tools to automate marketing, analyze customer behavior and improve financial forecasting. It underscored the importance of digital upskilling and responsible AI use as small businesses expand their digital operations.

Beyond the Philippines, the AIM ASEAN program also supports MSME digital growth in Brunei, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Myanmar, Malaysia and Singapore. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz