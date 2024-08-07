THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and Smart Communications, Inc. have signed a deal that seeks to bridge the digital divide by teaching more than a million mom-and-pop store owners in the Philippines to better manage their business.

In a statement on Tuesday, Smart said it would help the DTI in its Tindahan Mo, e-Level Up Mo Sari-Sari Store Advancement program, which holds free webinars for store owners.

“The sari-sari stores have been our key partner since day one, particularly in Smart electronic load distribution,” Jac N. Bocalan, vice-president and head of channel management at Smart, said in the statement.

She added that the PLDT Inc. wireless unit wants to support initiatives that could boost its electronic channel.

“Together with industry partners and the DTI, we share the mission of empowering our sari-sari store owners and customers by assisting them in their digital transformation journey.”

“The [program] adopts a multifaceted approach to uplift our micro retailers, focusing on digital transformation, financial literacy, sustainable business practices and consumer protection,” Trade Undersecretary Jose Edgardo G. Sunico said in the statement.

“Our goal is clear: to make our sari-sari stores more resilient, innovative and competitive in the digital economy,” he added.

Under the agreement, Smart and Maya representatives will take part in the program by teaching store owners how to expand capital through digital products and services, particularly Smart e-load.

Smart said its e-load platform is one of the fastest-selling products among mom-and-pop stores since it was launched in 2003.

Ms. Bocalan said they want to teach store owners how to level up and use digital devices with a smartphone to boost their income. “We are also looking forward to working with the DTI and industry partners to push forward these progressive programs that uplift the lives of Filipinos.”

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Justine Irish D. Tabile