By Miguel Hanz L. Antivola, Reporter

HIRAYA PILIPINA, a woman-empowering brand founded by teenage entrepreneur Cleorine Faith C. Loque, is no stranger to reinvention and pivoting its product offerings before it finally saw what clicked.

“I’ve always wanted to be an entrepreneur,” Ms. Loque said in an interview with BusinessWorld, noting that from seven years old every summer vacation thereon, she put up a mini sari-sari store with loyalty cards for neighbors.

Fast forward to the age of 15 in 2019, Ms. Loque established Hiraya Pilipina and sold statement shirts and tote bags.

“I loaned P20,000 as my starting capital from my parents. That was when I bought 150 T-shirts that I had printed,” she said.

“For three years, I only circulated whatever money we had — around P50,000 to P100,000,” she added. “I didn’t even compensate myself.”

“I just snowballed the money until we had enough capital to order the MOQ (minimum order quantity) for other products.”

Hiraya Pilipina eventually experimented with other products like perfumes and hair removers, but it found its “happy accident” when it started venturing toward inner wear, which includes nipple pasties, bosom cakes, and breast tapes, according to Ms. Loque.

“It wasn’t intentional at the start, but when I started seeing growth with those products, and now venturing into period care as well, it became clearer to me the direction I wanted Hiraya Pilipina to take,” she said on championing inclusivity in those two categories.

Ms. Loque noted the brand’s persistence to accommodate Filipinas in all shades, shapes, and sizes through its products and marketing, even becoming the first Filipino provider of 13-centimeter nipple tapes.

“It’s really important for our customers to see themselves in our models and campaigns,” she said.

Hiraya Pilipina aims to expand its product line next year, with an emphasis on period care, alongside eyeing the establishment of a physical store, according to Ms. Loque.

BEING A YOUNG ENTREPRENEUR

When asked about challenges, Ms. Loque noted balancing her studies as a third-year college student with her business, which requires discipline, resilience, and a good support system.

“When we launched products that didn’t sell for a long time and got piled up… or I didn’t utilize TikTok from the get-go,” she said. “Just keep rising.”

“I am struggling, but I just always have this mindset where I am fortunate to do this,” she added on placing gratitude on top of her head at all times to cope with challenges.

“Pivoting is such a good mindset to have. If it doesn’t work, just pivot. Pivot and rise up.”

Additionally, Ms. Loque realized the importance of building one’s brand as an extension of the business — something she realized any social media-adept Generation Z can do.

“When you’re able to build your brand, you become a key person of influence, capable of putting a spotlight on your business,” she said.

“It’s much easier for you to promote and connect with like-minded people and influencers,” she added.

She also saw how vital it is to cultivate a community of patrons given the abundance of channels beyond social media — what she said not a lot of online business owners talk about.

“We also nurture them through other channels, such as newsletters, e-mail, and SMS blasts, where we’re able to connect one-on-one with our customers,” she said on not keeping all eggs in one basket.

“How do you keep your community intact even with fluctuating situations that happen on social media outside your control?” she added.

“Use social media to your power, to attract an audience, but also have a system in place to sustain them.”