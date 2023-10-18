SMART Communications, Inc., the wireless arm of PLDT Inc., introduced on Monday its new affiliate marketing program for small business owners and social media content creators to earn extra income.

The “Power Partner” program of Smart allows social media-native enterprises and individuals to receive up to 30% commission on each sale of Smart products and services made through their online channels, the company said in an e-mailed press release to reporters.

“Ultimately, the more sales that ‘Power Partners’ make, the more income they can earn from the program,” Smart said, alongside offering other incentives and rewards.

Smart opened its affiliate marketing program to all small business owners, influencers, freelancers, bloggers, media outlets, online publishers, and content creators with social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok.

Approved partners may create or have their own unique affiliate links to promote on their online channels, Smart said.

Businesses and creators may apply for the affiliate marketing program through smart.com.ph/partners.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Miguel Hanz L. Antivola