THE LABOR department reminded employers to submit a monthly report of their compliance to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) health protocols, including data on work-related accidents and illnesses.

In an advisory dated May 3, Labor Secretary Silvestre H. Bello III said businesses are required to submit their Work Accident/Illness Report (WAIR) COVID19 Form online through the Department of Labor and Employment’s (DoLE) Establishment Report System.

“Employers are likewise reminded that WAIR COVID 19 form shall be submitted every 30th of the month with or without any COVID-10 case in their workplace to DoLE,” he said.

Mr. Bello said this is pursuant to the joint memorandum with the Department of Trade and Industry requiring regular surveillance reports.

In a briefing on Wednesday, Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE)-Information and Publication Services Director V Rolly M. Francia said the advisory is meant to be a follow-through.

He said DoLE will also continue to conduct inspections “so we can guarantee if there is sufficient compliance from the workplaces.”

NO POLICE CLEARANCE

In another development, DoLE has officially rejected the proposal of Philippine National Police chief Debold M. Sinas to require a police clearance before transacting with the Labor department.

In a letter signed by Mr. Bello, the department said the formal dismissal for the proposed National Police Clearance (NPC) requirement was a result of consultation and survey of concerned stakeholders.

“While good-intentioned, requiring DoLE’s clientele to secure NPC to avail of our services will do more harm than good. In fact, in a rapid survey conducted among our stakeholders, 94% of the employers and workers are not in favor of making the NPC a requirement to DoLE transactions,” Mr. Bello said.

Mr. Francia said 56 representatives were consulted and surveyed. “There are 38 representatives from labor and 18 representatives from employers.” — Gillian M. Cortez