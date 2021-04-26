SAN MIGUEL Corp. announced on Monday that it is preparing a proposal to operate a bus rapid transit (BRT) system on its newly opened Skyway Stage 3.

“We’re very excited to start discussions on this. The most important thing is that the platform is already here — the completed elevated Skyway system — and this BRT or high-capacity P2P (point-to-point) bus system will make commutes faster and better for many Filipinos,” San Miguel President and Chief Operating Officer Ramon S. Ang said in an e-mailed statement.

The company is now doing studies and preparing a plan, which will be presented to the Transportation department, he added.It intends to implement the BRT system from Susana Heights in Muntinlupa to Balintawak, towards the North Luzon Expressway of the Metro Pacific Tollways Corp.

“Our need for efficient transport systems will always be there, so more solutions are required. The Skyway BRT system is one viable solution that is also highly scalable,” Mr. Ang noted.

“While we are looking to implement this on the Skyway system from Susana Heights to Balintawak, in the future, we can also implement this for our other new projects, in order to expand the area of coverage. Our expressways are really designed not just for motorists, but also to serve as a platform for efficient and sustainable mass transportation,” he added. — Arjay L. Balinbin