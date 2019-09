THE BANGKO SENTRAL ng Pilipinas lowered its average inflation forecast for 2019 ahead of a policy meeting on Thursday where it is widely expected to cut interest rates for a third time this year by another 25 basis points.

Inflation is now expected to average 2.5% in 2019, lower than the previous projection of 2.6%, the central bank said on Wednesday. Annual inflation slowed to a near three-year low of 1.7% in August. — Reuters