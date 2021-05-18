Bringing art into the workspace

1 of 2

DURING the strict lockdowns, workspace provider KMC Solutions offered the employees of its member brands a very stable desk, a chair, and a computer or laptop while they worked from home. When restrictions eased, employees didn’t have to come to the city but were allowed access to workspaces within the proximity of their residences. And now they can view art as they work as, for the first time, KMC Solutions, is showing art in its co-working spaces in a team up with Modeka Art.

The workspace provider adds creativity to its co-working space at the KMC Podium West Tower with its first Modeka Art pop-up exhibit, “Defy Limits: Art at KMC.”

As a workspace provider, KMC Solutions offers office spaces to more than 400 global brands and local businesses across multiple industries in the Philippines. It currently has more than 55 flexible workspaces in over 23 locations around Metro Manila, Cebu, Clark, and Iloilo.

Meanwhile, Modeka Art, which opened in 2019, is an independent, artist-led contemporary art gallery, creative space, and art consultancy located in Makati.

“There have been many studies showing how workplace design and aesthetics can improve well-being. It was in this spirit that we decided to partner with Modeka Art to bring in their paintings from great local artists. We wanted to further enliven our already thoughtfully designed workplaces with even more art at a time people need it the most,” Gian Reyes, Vice-President of Marketing and Strategic Partnerships at KMC Solutions, said in a statement.

“[The artworks] really add beautiful and attractive content to the offices and the KMC community. Having Modeka Art displaying the art of their artists to our portfolio of offices, really adds to the vibe and the interior design,” Gregory Kittelson, Chairman of KMC MAG Solutions, said during an online press launch on May 17 held via Google Meet.

Curated by Stephanie Frondoso, “Defy Limits: Art at KMC” features paintings, sculptures, photos, and sketches by 270501, AK Ocol, Alyssa Hueze, Aze Ong, Bjorn Calleja, Buboy Cañafranca, Dini Nur Aghina, Gary Ross Pastrana, Geremy Samala, Jed Escueta, Jolo Salvador, Mac Valdezco, Mara Fabella, Miles Villanueva, MM YU, Monica Delgado, Nasser Lubay, Pablo Bermudez, Peter Yuill, Romina Diaz, and Rosit Mulyadi.

The pop-up exhibit takes the experience of art appreciation outside the usual gallery setting, bringing it to a wider audience.

“From the very start of Modeka Art, we have always been championing new ways of experiencing and collecting art. While the industry is moving digital, being able to enjoy art in person is still challenging during these times,” Riccardo Corsini, founder and Creative Director of Modeka Art said in a statement.

During the online press launch, Mr. Corsini said that the pandemic has allowed the art community to expand its audience by going virtual since most people are spending their time at home. The galleries have been able to rethink their business model and create a digital strategy, going beyond a physical stage.

Mr. Kittelson is looking into the idea of expanding the partnership to various branches. “We would love to see Modeka Art’s artworks through our offices continuously,” he said.

Tenants and guests who will visit the pop-up exhibit must schedule an appointment (https://kmc.solutions/defy-limits-art-at-kmc-podium-west-tower/) to comply with health and safety protocols. An online declaration form has to be accomplished prior to entering.

“Defy Limits: Art at KMC” is open for viewing until Aug. 14. The KMC Podium West Tower is at the 26th and 27th Floor, Ortigas Center, Mandaluyong City. For more information, visit KMC Solutions at https://kmc.solutions/ and Modeka Creative Space at https://modeka.space/. — Michelle Anne P. Soliman