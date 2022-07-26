AFTER a seven-year run, ABS-CBN’s series FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano is on its last three weeks.

In a video posted by Dreamscape on July 22, the lead actor of the action-drama series Coco Martin (a.k.a. Rodel Pacheco Nacianceno) said: “Ang programang minahal ninyo nang pitong taon ay nalalapit na po ang pagtatapos. Malungkot man na tayo ay maghihiwalay, pero walang hanggang pasasalamat and aming nararandaman. (The program you have loved for seven years is coming to an end. It is sad that we are parting ways, but we feel eternal gratitude).”

FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano, which first aired on Sept. 28, 2015, is the Philippines’ longest-running primetime television series. It is based on the 1997 film of the same name starring the late action star Fernando Poe, Jr.

The series premiered and aired on ABS-CBN until 2020 when its broadcast was halted due to the shutting down of the network when Congress turned down the renewal of its franchise. Since then, new episodes have aired on the Kapamilya Channel, simulcast on Cine Mo! and Jeepney TV. It also airs on A2Z and TV5 which received rights to broadcast the series through a partnership with ABS-CBN Corporation. The series is also streamed online via iWantTFC, TFC IPTV and Kapamilya Online Live. — MAPS