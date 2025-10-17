A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck off the coast of Surigao del Norte on Friday morning and was felt in several areas, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS).

The tremor, tectonic in origin, occurred at 7:03 a.m., with its epicenter located 13 kilometers south of General Luna, Surigao del Norte at a depth of 10 kilometers.

It was felt at Intensity IV in Cabadbaran City, Agusan del Norte; Hinunangan, San Francisco, Hinundayan, and Silago in Southern Leyte; and Surigao City, Surigao del Norte, PHIVOLCS said.

PHIVOLCS also said that damage and aftershocks are expected following the event.— Edg Adrian A. Eva