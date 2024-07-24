Flood advisories are raised in different areas in Metro Manila and parts of Luzon as heavy rains continue to impact the region.

The weather bureau raised a red rainfall warning on Wednesday morning due to heavy rains caused by the Typhoon Carina-enhanced southwest monsoon.

Areas under the Red rainfall warning, including Metro Manila, Rizal, Bataan, Pampanga, and Bulacan, are expected to experience “serious flooding.”

Meanwhile, areas under the orange warning level including Cavite and Zambales, are expected to experience moderate to heavy rainfall with a risk of “threatening” flooding.

The areas under the yellow rainfall warning, where flooding is expected in flood-prone areas, include Laguna, Batangas, Tarlac, and parts of Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta, Real, Mauban, Sampaloc).

Floods Advisories in Metro Manila

Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has announced flooding on some major roads in Metro Manila.

Here are the roads with knee-deep or deeper flooding that are impassable for light vehicles:

Quezon Ave. Capitol Westbound and Eastbound

A. Bonifacio Balintawak Cloverleaf Northbound

C5 Katipunan C.P. Garcia Southbound

EDSA Northbound Dario

EDSA Northbound Balintawak

Elliptical Visayas Ave. D.A.R.

Mindanao Ave. Congressional Westbound

– Edg Adrian A. Eva