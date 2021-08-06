As the coronavirus continues to linger and the Delta variant spreads, BDO Foundation finds ways to upgrade health facilities across the country for the benefit of underserved Filipinos including those vulnerable to the effects of the pandemic. In line with its advocacy to help improve the healthcare delivery system in the Philippines, the corporate social responsibility arm of BDO Unibank recently completed the rehabilitation of Corella Municipal Health Office in Bohol.

The rural health unit was officially turned over in a virtual event attended by BDO Unibank president and CEO and BDO Foundation trustee Nestor V. Tan and BDO Foundation president Mario A. Deriquito. Also present were BDO Foundation trustees Lazaro Jerome Guevarra, Lucy Co Dy and Ismael Estella Jr. as well as BDO Bohol Tagbilaran-Visarra branch head Clarisa Pandan, who also witnessed the physical inauguration of Corella Municipal Health Office.

The newly rehabilitated health center was graciously accepted by Department of Health development management officer 4 Giefred Regner and local government officials led by Corella municipal mayor D. Hilario D. Tocmo, municipal vice mayor Maria Asuncion Daquio and municipal health officer Dr. Apollo John Bernaldez.

“Health is a human right,” Mayor Tocmo underscored. “All people, regardless of socio-economic status, must have equal opportunity to have access to health resources. The local government unit of Corella extends its gratitude to BDO Foundation for fulfilling our dream to have this newly rehabilitated rural health unit. Thank you for being our partner in progress.”



The foundation improved Corella Municipal Health Office’s layout and interior design, lobby and waiting areas, offices, clinics, consultation rooms, treatment rooms, facilities, furniture and fixtures. It renovated the birthing clinic to give mothers the best patient care possible. Using available space, it constructed a new children’s play area complete with books and toys.

With these improvements in place, Corella’s health workers are now better equipped to provide primary healthcare services to mothers and babies, children, senior citizens, persons with disabilities and other patients. The project is expected to help improve the health and well-being of more than 8,800 people in eight barangays.

The rural health unit in Corella is the 111th rehabilitated by BDO Foundation since 2012. The corporate citizenship initiative is the foundation’s contribution to the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal no. 3 to ensure healthy lives and promote the well-being of all people at all ages.

