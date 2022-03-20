THE DEPARTMENT of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) has signed a memorandum of agreement with the Quezon City government and Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC) for the development of an urban biodiversity park in New Manila, Quezon City.

“While our focus is largely directed at managing natural ecosystems through the establishment of protected areas, we also need to address the importance of enhancing our urban ecosystems to be able to provide a quality and livable environment for urban dwellers,” DENR Acting Secretary Jim O. Sampulna said in a statement.

The project will develop and sustainably manage Madison Park, which will be renamed Gabay Kalikasan Park.

It also intends to “encourage the business sector’s support in creating green urban communities at the city and barangay or village level.”

The park is under the DENR’s Urban Biodiversity Program, which seeks to promote urban biodiversity and green spaces, ensure ecological integrity and clean and healthy environment.

The DENR aims to increase green spaces by 2028 in the highly-urbanized cities of Quezon, Caloocan and Manila in the capital region, Cebu in central Philippines, and Davao in the southern island of Mindanao. — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson