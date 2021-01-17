Bids sought for Manila stations of Malolos-Clark, South Commuter railways

THE Transportation department has started seeking bids for the contract to build the Manila stations of the Malolos-Clark Railway and the South Commuter Railway.

The department said in a posting on its website that it is inviting bidders for the building and civil engineering works for the 1.2-kilometer railway viaduct structure, including an elevated station at Blumentritt Road in the city of Manila, which is part of the Malolos-Clark Railway.

Another contract package on offer is the building and civil engineering works for an approximately 7.9-kilometer railway viaduct structure, including elevated stations at España, Santa Mesa and Paco. This contract package is part of the South Commuter Railway Project.

The department said a pre-bid meeting was held on Jan. 8.

Bids should be delivered to the Procurement Service of the Department of Budget and Management on or before 10 a.m., March 4.

Bidders for the Blumentritt contract must have an average annual construction turnover of $100 million and available financial resources amounting to $20 million.

They should also be able to provide a bank security of $4 million.

Bidders for the España, Santa Mesa and Paco contract must have annual construction turnover of $200 million and working capital of $35 million, as well as provide a bank security of $9 million.

The projects are funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and form part of the163-kilometer North-South Commuter Railway Project, “which aims to reduce road congestion in Metro Manila and surrounding provinces,” the ADB said on its website. — Arjay L. Balinbin