Bayer Crop Science will start a pilot project in some towns that seeks to encourage farmers to wear personal protective equipment when applying crop protection products.

The agricultural company said the project would give farmers a safety kit consisting of two filter face masks, a pair of nitrile gloves and goggles.

The initiative will be implemented in vegetable-producing areas of Buguias and La Trinidad in Benguet and rice areas in Bayambang in Pangasinan and Concepcion in Tarlac.

“While Filipino farmers seeking good yields ensure that their crops are protected from insect pests and diseases, most farmers do not use the complete recommended PPE at the time when spraying is necessary,” Bayer said in a statement on Friday.

The company said it would sell the safety kit through selected distributors in the four municipalities.

Six of 10 farmers use a face mask when preparing and using crop protection products Bayer said, adding that they use surgical masks that are not recommended since they don’t provide enough protection. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave