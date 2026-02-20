GOTYME BANK’S customer deposits reached P43 billion last year, supported by higher payment volumes and usage.

The bank saw a 150% year on year increase in payment volume and reached more than eight million Visa debit card users, helping drive usage, it said in a statement on Thursday.

GoTyme Bank had the most used Visa debit card in the country, Visa said in the same statement.

It also saw the highest growth in debit payment volume, active debit cards, and contactless transactions for issuing.

“Together with Visa, we will continue delivering secure, seamless everyday experiences as we push toward our goal of becoming the largest and most loved retail bank in the Philippines,” Nathaniel C. Clarke, GoTyme Bank President and Chief Executive Officer.

“Our partnership with GoTyme is leveling up the payments experience for Filipinos, enabling innovative, safe and seamless payment experiences,” Visa Philippines Country Manager Jeffrey F. Navarro said. “This partnership also aligns with the government’s vision to build a digital-first, cash-lite society.”

GoTyme Bank, supported by Visa, will expand through enhanced card issuance programs and value-added experiences for cardholders, with specialized support in marketing, digital infrastructure, and data-driven financial services, the companies said.

The bank’s a partnership between the Gokongwei group and Singapore-based Tyme Group. It began commercial operations in October 2022 as one of the six digital banks licensed by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas. — A.M.C. Sy