METROPOLITAN BANK & Trust Co. (Metrobank) booked a record P49.7-billion net income in 2025, backed by steady loan growth and strong trading gains.

Before provisions, its operating profit grew by 17.1% to P78.4 billion, it said in a disclosure to the stock exchange on Thursday.

“This full-year performance reflects the trust of our clients, the dedication of our people, and our commitment to disciplined growth. We continue to strengthen our balance sheet while expanding support to businesses and consumers who drive the Philippine economy. Our focus remains clear, and that is, to grow alongside our stakeholders and contribute to the country’s sustained progress,” Metrobank President Fabian S. Dee said.

The bank’s net interest income climbed by 9.2% year on year to P124.6 billion. This was supported by an 8.8% increase in its gross loans as its corporate and commercial loan book rose by 7.4%, while its consumer portfolio grew by 13.9%.

Its non-interest earnings went up by 11.6% to P33.5 billion, backed by a 47.2% increase in its trading and foreign exchange gains and a 6% growth in fee and trust income. — BVR