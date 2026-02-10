NONBANK FINANCIAL FIRMS’ domestic claims rose as of the third quarter of 2025 amid higher claims from depository firms, the central government, and other sectors, preliminary data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) showed.

Based on the BSP’s Other Financial Corporations Survey (OFCS), domestic claims of nonbanks reached P11.024 trillion at end-September, up 11.62% from P9.876 trillion a year prior. Quarter on quarter, this was up by 2.59% from P10.746 trillion at end-June.

“The year‑on‑year increase in total claims was driven by higher claims on depository corporations, the central government, and other resident sectors,” the BSP said in a statement.

The OFCS is an analytical survey that covers data on non-money market investment funds, other financial intermediaries, financial auxiliaries, captive financial institutions and money lenders, insurance corporations, and pension funds.

Claims on other sectors made up most of nonbanks’ domestic claims in the nine months to September, followed by claims on depository corporations and the central government, according to the data.

Nonbanks’ claims on depository corporations rose by 18.63% year on year to P3.071 trillion at end-September from P2.589 trillion. This also grew by 2.24% from the P3.004 trillion logged at end-June.

OFCs’ net claims on the central government stood at P2.949 trillion during the period, climbing by 16.71% year on year from P2.527 trillion. Quarter on quarter, it went up by 5.04% from P2.808 trillion.

Meanwhile, claims on other sectors grew by 5.11% to P5.003 trillion as of end-September from P4.76 trillion a year earlier and by 1.4% from P4.934 trillion the previous quarter.

​​Other sectors include the state and local government, public nonfinancial corporations, and the private sector.

BSP data also showed that nonbanks’ net foreign assets surged by 61.07% to P782.009 billion in the nine-month period from P485.502 billion in the previous year and by 14.1% from P685.376 billion as of June.

Net foreign assets, which account for claims on nonresidents minus liabilities to nonresidents, are nonbanks’ net position in its transactions with nonresidents.

Broken down, claims on nonresidents jumped by 48.5% year on year to P944.384 billion from P635.945 billion, while liabilities to nonresidents climbed by 7.93% to P150.443 billion.

On the other hand, the sector’s other liabilities amounted to P11.806 trillion at end-September, rising by an annual 13.94% from P10.362 trillion. Quarter on quarter, it went up by 3.28% from P11.431 trillion.

“In terms of liabilities, the growth was due primarily to larger equity issuances and higher insurance technical reserves,” the central bank said. — Katherine K. Chan