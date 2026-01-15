LAND BANK of the Philippines (LANDBANK) has raised the minimum target for its dual-tenor sustainability bond offering to P30 billion, up from the initial P5 billion, as investor interest in green and social finance continues to grow, the state-run lender said on Wednesday.

The bonds, branded as Agriculture, Sustainability, Environment, and Socioeconomic Development (ASENSO) bonds, are peso-denominated and fixed-rate, with tenors of 1.5 and three years.

The public offer period runs from Jan. 28 to Feb. 26 through the LANDBANK mobile banking app, and the notes are scheduled for listing on the Philippine Dealing & Exchange Corp. on Feb. 16.

Investors can participate with a minimum investment of P10,000, in increments of P10,000. Interest will be paid quarterly, subject to final withholding tax.

Proceeds will be allocated exclusively to projects with environmental and social impact, including renewable energy, energy efficiency, green buildings, clean transport, sustainable water management, pollution prevention, food security, affordable housing, health, education, access to essential services, employment generation and broader socioeconomic development, the state lender said.

China Bank Capital Corp. serves as the sole issue manager, with LANDBANK and Chinabank Capital acting as selling agents.

The offering marks LANDBANK’s return to the domestic bond market since November 2020, when it raised P5 billion via a two-year ASEAN austainability bond at an interest rate of 2.5872% per annum.

Meanwhile, LANDBANK has partnered with the Social Security System (SSS) to launch a microloan facility through the bank’s mobile platform.

The SSS Loan Lite Program allows members to apply for loans digitally via the LANDBANK app, with automated eligibility checks, streamlined processing and rapid crediting of proceeds.

“This new product clearly is something that is going to be a game changer,” LANDBANK President and Chief Executive Officer Lynette V. Ortiz said in a separate statement. “What we are really hoping to bring to the table will be all our digital solutions to make loans and credit facilities available in a more accessible, efficient way.”

The program, set for launch in the first half, will allow members without LANDBANK accounts to open one seamlessly. Loan repayments can be made through automatic debit or other convenient channels, supported by robust audit, security and data privacy measures.

LANDBANK will also provide regular electronic reports to SSS for monitoring and compliance.

LANDBANK’s digital initiatives have driven significant growth. Digital transactions had jumped 51% to 550.73 million as of September 2025, with a total value of P3.14 trillion.

Net income for the first nine months of 2025 rose 41.8% year-on-year to P35.64 billion, reflecting the bank’s expanding core operations. — AMCS