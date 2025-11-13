PHILIPPINE BUSINESS BANK (PBB) booked a net income of P1.52 billion in the first nine months of 2025, it said on Wednesday.

This translated to a return on average assets and return on average equity of 1.22% and 10.11%, respectively, it said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

Its financial statement was unavailable as of press time.

“Amid the backdrop of a sluggish economy and intensified market competition, PBB was still able to attain asset growth and strong core income levels. PBB’s sustained growth was driven by its continued focus on client rela-tionships, disciplined risk-taking, and managed interest differential,” PBB Vice Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer Rolando R. Avante said.

“This year, a portion of the bank’s lending portfolio was affected by delays in government payment releases to its suppliers, temporarily lengthening collection cycles. PBB is actively managing these exposures and continues to implement measures aimed at improving collections,” he said.

PBB’s net interest income grew to P5.39 billion in the nine-month period from P4.94 billion last year.

This was driven by a 9.62% increase in its interest income to P8.58 billion from P7.83 billion.

Net interest margin improved by 19 basis points to 4.53%.

Meanwhile, the bank’s core income reached P2.56 billion.

As for its balance sheet, the bank’s total loans and receivables stood at P121.1 billion at end-September.

On the funding side, total deposits stood at P136.7 billion.

PBB’s total assets were at P164.2 billion, while total equity was at P20.8 billion.

The bank’s capital adequacy ratio stood at 12.94%, while its minimum liquidity ratio was at 24.74%.

“PBB will sustain its strategy of keeping the small and medium enterprise (SME) and mid-market as its core while scaling higher-yielding consumer loan business to further boost its core income, supported by disciplined risk management and healthy asset quality,” Mr. Avante said.

“While the operating environment remains challenging, PBB sees continued growth potential, thanks to our clients’ trust and loyalty, and employees’ hard work and commitment. The partnership between our team and our clients creates mutual value and will continue to drive our progress in the years ahead.”

Joseph Jeeben R. Segui, PBB first vice-president and corporate planning and investor relations group head, said in August that the bank aims to double its income over the next four years as it looks to grow its consumer business to boost its margins while working towards its goal to upgrade to a universal bank.

While the bank has taken a more “conservative” approach towards commercial loans due to the volatile operating environment, lending to SMEs will continue to be PBB’s core business even as it is now looking to diversify into high-margin market segments, he said.

PBB’s shares closed at P7.30 each on Wednesday, down by 17 centavos or 2.28% from the previous trading day. — AMCS