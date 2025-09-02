THE financial technology (fintech) unit of Union Bank of the Philippines, Inc. (UnionBank) has appointed former Foodpanda Philippines Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Daniel Marogy as its new head.

UnionBank said in a disclosure to the stock exchange on Monday that the board of UBx Philippines Corp. has appointed Mr. Marogy as its new CEO effective Sept. 1. He is taking over the post from UBx Chief Commercial Officer Mario Domingo, who served as officer-in-charge after John Januszczak resigned as president and CEO on June 16.

“We are excited to welcome Dan as the new CEO of UBx. His proven leadership and deep expertise in scaling digital platforms will be instrumental in accelerating UBx’s growth and advancing our mission to build the future of financial services through innovations in embedded finance,” UBx Board of Directors Chairman Jose Emmanuel U. Hilado said.

Mr. Marogy has over 16 years of leadership experience across the fields of capital markets, digital ecosystems, fintech, e-commerce, and retail, UnionBank said. “He is known for his strategic vision and operational excellence, having led Foodpanda Philippines and 7- Eleven CLiQQ to significant market growth and innovation.”

“As CEO of Foodpanda Philippines, Marogy positioned the Philippine business as APAC’s (Asia-Pacific) innovation hub and grew the company’s topline significantly by diversifying its offerings into fintech, logistics, grocery retail and quick commerce,” it added.

Mr. Marogy’s most recent post was founder and managing partner of Brookland Advisors. — AMCS