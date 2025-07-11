In Nelson Mandela’s words, “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.” In the Philippine context, giving our youth a solid education empowers them to change their world and that of their families. Education is a basic human right.

For too long, Philippine graduates, especially at the high school level, were considered unprepared for the demands of higher education or immediate employment. The 10-year cycle often left students lacking the depth of knowledge and critical thinking skills needed in an increasingly complex global landscape. Additionally, the 10 years of basic education ranked among the shortest in the world, which made our graduates less competitive on a global scale.

The business sector experienced this gap, facing a persistent “skills mismatch” where industries struggled to find the right talent despite a large pool of job-seeking graduates. K-to-12, with its additional two years of senior high school (SHS), was designed to address this by offering specialized tracks that help students achieve better learning outcomes through the development of job-specific skills or preparation for higher education.

The promise of K-to-12 is a population that is not only larger in number but more importantly, of higher quality. Graduates are expected to be more mature and equipped with 21st century skills, including critical thinking, problem solving, communication, and collaboration. The technical-vocational tracks, in particular, offer great potential for direct employment, creating a pool of skilled workers who can immediately contribute to various industries without needing a college degree.

In response to recent calls to repeal the K-to-12 basic education framework enacted in 2013, FINEX, along with Philippine Business for Education and other representatives from the private sector, the business community, and civil society, signed a statement reaffirming our strong support for K-to-12 and echoing the call of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. to improve its implementation. We continue to view this as essential for preparing young Filipinos for employment, lifelong learning, and active citizenship; items that are vital for a stronger Philippines.

However, the success of K-to-12 depends on implementation, and this is where the program has encountered significant challenges and criticisms. Simply adding two years of education does not address the problem, and we recognize major obstacles in its rollout. These include ongoing shortages of classrooms, and the curriculum itself has also been criticized for being “congested” and for not always fully aligning with the needs of higher education or specific industries, leading to a continued “skills-job mismatch.”

K-to-12 has also faced criticism for increasing the financial burden on families, especially those from lower-income backgrounds, who now have to cover two more years of schooling expenses. Although the program aims to enhance the immediate employability of SHS graduates, many still struggle to find work. Some critics have even called for ending the program, claiming that the system is “flawed” and has not delivered on its promised benefits.

Despite these challenges, proposals to repeal K-to-12 would be detrimental and our focus should be squarely on strengthening K-to-12’s execution as weak learning outcomes are observed long before SHS. The statement referenced a World Bank study that identified that more than 90% of Philippine students aged 10 years old cannot read a simple sentence.

Education has the power to transform a nation. Take the example of South Korea after the Korean War, when it was one of the poorest countries in the world, and compare it to today, when it is an economic powerhouse and a global leader in various high-tech industries including semiconductors, automobiles, shipbuilding, and consumer electronics. This transformation was achieved through a deliberate and substantial long-term investment in its education system, aimed at developing a highly skilled and educated population. South Korea made public and secondary education compulsory and practically universal. There was a focus on s cience, technology, engineering, and mathematics or STEM and vocational training, aligning these efforts with national development goals.

We all need to commit to making K-to-12 successful so the Philippines can reach our goals and prepare our youth to make a difference in the world. It will require a collective effort to strengthen core skills and align learning outcomes with our nation’s needs.

The views expressed herein are his own and do not necessarily reflect the opinion of his office as well as FINEX.

EJ Qua Hiansen is the chief financial officer of PHINMA Corp. and the president of the Financial Executives Institute of the Philippines.