MAYA GROUP has partnered with consumer finance app BillEase to make its buy now, pay later (BNPL) service available across its financial technology ecosystem.

BillEase’s BNPL feature is now available through Maya Business via its payment gateway and point-of-sale (POS) terminals. Customers can avail of the service by selecting BillEase when transacting and checking out at Maya-powered merchants online and in-store.

They can also scan a QR Ph code and split their purchases into installments without a credit card using BillEase’s app.

“This partnership gives merchants and their customers a seamless and flexible way to pay. By adding the BillEase option into our payment channels and leveraging QR Ph, we are helping businesses expand financial access and drive more sales through flexible payment options,” Maya Head of Enterprise Pete Cruz said.

“With this integration, retailers and merchants using Maya’s payment solutions can now offer our installment option, making purchases more affordable and accessible. We are able to provide a BNPL experience that enables more Filipinos to access flexible payment options without requiring a credit card,” BillEase POS Product Head Kurt Molina said.

Transactions up to P2,000 are eligible for 0% interest if paid within one month, while larger purchases can be split over longer terms with low rates.

Maya Innovations Holdings, Pte. Ltd., formerly Voyager Innovations Holdings, Pte. Ltd., is the parent holding company of Maya Philippines, Inc. and Maya Bank, Inc.

Maya Philippines, which powers the digital wallet and payment services within the Maya app, is registered with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) as an electronic money issuer, remittance and transfer company, operator of payment system, and virtual asset services provider.

Meanwhile, Maya Bank is one of the six BSP-licensed digital banks in the country.

