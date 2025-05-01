AMBASSADOR FRANCIS C. CHUA will step down as Bank of Commerce (BankCom) chairman effective May 27 following his resignation from its board.

Mr. Chua announced his resignation as chairman and member of BankCom’s board of directors at a meeting held on Tuesday.

“His resignation is due to personal reasons,” the bank said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

“The nominee director to replace Mr. Chua for election to the board of directors shall be included in the list of nominee directors for election during the annual stockholders’ meeting of the bank on May 27, 2025,” BankCom added.

Mr. Chua has been a member of BankCom’s board of directors since 2008. He was elected as chairman in 2022.

He is the Honorary Consul General of Peru in the Philippines.

Mr. Chua has held leadership posts in various companies in the country. He is the chairman emeritus of the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the honorary president of the Federation of Filipino-Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Inc. — A.M.C. Sy