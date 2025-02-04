HOME CREDIT Philippines’ (HCPH) total sales increased by 19% to a record high of P61 billion last year as it helped fund customer purchases of nearly three million products.

“Our strong collaboration with brands and retailers has been instrumental in delivering accessible financing solutions that empower Filipinos to achieve their goals and enhance their lifestyles. As we celebrate our remarkable performance in 2024, we are grateful for the partnerships that have made these milestones possible,” HCPH Chief Sales Officer Puneet Suneja said in a statement on Monday.

“Looking ahead, Home Credit remains committed to expanding our portfolio and forging more alliances with exceptional brands and retailers. Together, we aim to meet the diverse needs of Filipinos and continue enabling them to achieve their goals and live rewarding and fulfilling lives,” Mr. Suneja said.

HCPH said helped fund the purchase of 2.91 million goods via product loans in 2024.

The top-financed categories — which include mobile phones and tablets, home appliances, televisions and electronics, computers, and furniture — contributed P57.4 billion to HCPH’s total sales last year.

Mobile phones and tablets generated P31.7 billion in sales, with the company financing 1.6 million units.

“In terms of growth, mobile phones posted the highest absolute sales increase, rising by 19% from P26.6 billion in 2023, underscoring the demand for reliable smartphones that meet Filipinos’ productivity and entertainment needs,” it said.

Home appliances followed with P10.2 billion in sales from 477,000 units financed.

HCPH also funded the purchase of 232,000 computers (P7.1 billion in sales), 301,000 units of televisions and electronics (P6.6 billion), and 102,000 furniture items (P1.8 billion).

“Apparel stores recorded the highest percentage growth, achieving an impressive 128.4% increase in sales from 2023,” it added.

HCPH also started financing two-wheelers last year, with 2,870 units sold last year for P261 million in sales.

Among brands, Apple recorded the top sales volume at P10 billion, up by 84% from 2023, driven by iPhones.

Samsung followed with P6.6 billion in sales, Vivo with P4.3B, OPPO with P4.1 billion, and HONOR with P2.5 billion. — AMCS