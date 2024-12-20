BPI WEALTH, the wealth management arm of listed Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI), has launched a fund that allows clients to invest in stocks, bonds or mutual funds and offers health and medical benefits.

“BPI Wealth Builder is more than just an investment fund — it’s a comprehensive solution for securing your future. It offers financial growth, healthcare benefits, life protection, and more. This unique product empowers Filipinos to take control of their financial well-being,” BPI Wealth President and Chief Executive Officer Maria Theresa D. Marcial said in a statement on Thursday.

The fund has a minimum investment amount of P1,000 with automatic monthly top-ups starting at just P100.

“As the fund is designed for long-term financial growth, clients can set up automated partial withdrawals starting at age 65, providing a steady income stream to support retirement needs while the remainder of the fund stays invested and continues to grow,” BPI Wealth said.

The product offers free benefits such as lifestyle rewards, medical consultations, accident coverage, annual physical exams, life protection, cancer coverage, and more as the client hits investment milestones.

“In a country facing escalating healthcare costs and limited access to insurance, BPI Wealth Builder provides a crucial safety net—empowering Filipinos to protect their health while steadily building their wealth for the future,” the company said.

The fund suits clients with a moderately aggressive risk appetite, it added.

“The mutual fund is managed by BPI Wealth’s experienced team of investment professionals and features a diversified portfolio of local and global assets.”

As of end-2023, BPI Wealth’s assets under management stood at P1.22 trillion.

Its listed parent BPI’s net income grew by 29.4% to P17.4 billion in the third quarter as its revenues increased.

This brought its nine-month net earnings to P48 billion, 24.3% higher year on year.

BPI’s shares dropped by P4 or 3.17% to end at P122 apiece on Thursday. — A.M.C. Sy