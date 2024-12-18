PRU LIFE Insurance Corp. of UK Philippines (Pru Life UK) has launched a fund that invests in global bonds and equities and offers potential monthly payouts.

PRULink Flexi Income Fund invests in the ATRAM Global Multi Asset Income Feeder Fund, which invests in the JPMorgan Investment Fund-Global Income Fund of JPMorgan Asset Management.

“The PRULink Flexi Income Fund reflects our commitment to helping customers achieve their financial goals through diversified investments from the world’s most respectable companies and income-generating opportunities. With this latest fund that customers can choose with select Pru Life UK insurance products, they can invest globally and earn monthly which will be beneficial for any family needs or even to pursue individual passions,” Pru Life UK Vice-President and Chief Product Officer Garen U. Dee said in a statement on Tuesday.

The potential monthly cash payouts coming from bond interest earnings, equity dividends, and capital growth and based on the number of units held at the time of payout can offer a steady source of income to clients, the insurer said.

Customers may avail of the fund as an add-on to any of these peso-denominated investment-linked life insurance products: PRULink Investor Account Plus, PRUMillionaire, or the limited offer PRUMillion Flex.

“This allows investors with moderate to aggressive investment risk appetite to benefit from a diversified portfolio that spans high-yield and investment-grade bonds, as well as dividend-paying global equities, all expertly managed to maximize earning potential,” Pru Life UK said.

“Customers have the advantage to invest in global markets with Philippine pesos,” it added.

Pru Life UK posted a premium income of P46.19 billion and a net income of P4.36 billion in 2023, data from the Insurance Commission showed. — A.M.C. Sy