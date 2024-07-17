THE BANGKO SENTRAL ng Pilipinas (BSP) will be conducting the fourth Corporate Financial Trends Survey (CFTS) this quarter, it said on Tuesday.

“The CFTS is a BSP initiative designed to provide a better understanding of the financial conditions of nonfinancial corporations,” the central bank said in a statement.”

The BSP conducts the CFTS yearly to assess the health of the corporate sector as part of its mandate to maintain financial stability.

It will gather granular data on firm-level borrowing activity, profitability, liquidity and solvency conditions, and funding structure and usage.

Other data to be collected are those related to companies’ total assets, liabilities, and equities, sources and uses of funds, currency mismatch, debt-to-equity ratio and its distribution across different sectors, debt by type of financing, debt by type of interest rate and maturity to total debt, distribution of debt by sector and currency, total debt by type of interest rate and currency, hedged exposures, total revenue and net income, and liquidity and profitability ratios.

Data will be collected from 310 enterprises, or 176 micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and 134 large enterprises from the 2019 BusinessWorld Top 1000 Corporations, list of Department of Trade and Industry-assisted firms, and the Bureau van Dijk Database.

Questionnaires will be distributed and collected this month until August, and the survey results are expected to be released to respondents in October.

The central bank said it will only use the data collected from each respondent for research and policy formulation, and these will not be made available publicly except under a court order or if approved by the Monetary Board. — AMCS