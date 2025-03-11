BANK of the Philippine Islands (BPI) has launched a digital payroll platform for businesses.

“With BPI ePayroll, our corporate clients can now handle the entire payroll account setup and employee onboarding digitally, offering ease and accessibility,” BPI Institutional Banking Head Juan Carlos L. Syquia said in a statement on Monday.

“We’re not just offering automation — we’re making payroll management simple for businesses and employees alike. By eliminating complex account opening processes and providing a seamless salary experience, we empower companies to focus on growth while giving employees easy access to their earnings,” Mr. Syquia said.

Businesses can access the BPI ePayroll through BPI BizLink, BPI’s corporate banking platform.

The digitized system allows for faster account setup, with employees no longer required to visit BPI branches to open accounts.

“With just a few clicks, employers can onboard their employees, upload payroll details in a single file, and ensure salary disbursements without delays,” the bank said.

Employees will receive via both e-mail and SMS their ePayroll invitations along with a reference code within one hour. The code will allow them to access the ePayroll portal and set up their accounts.

“To further streamline the process, employers will receive detailed daily reports, allowing them to accurately track and document newly opened accounts with ease,” the bank said.

BPI’s net profit rose by 20% year on year to a record P62 billion last year, driven by double-digit revenue growth.

Its shares went up by 50 centavos or 0.38% to close at P131.90 apiece on Monday. — Aaron Michael C. Sy