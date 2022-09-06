ATRAM TRUST Corp. has launched a new multi-asset fund that capitalizes on Asia’s growth potential by investing in companies from the region, it said in a statement on Monday.

The ATRAM Asian Multi-Asset Income Feeder Fund invests in Asian businesses that have proven track records of generating sustainable cash flows, which ATRAM Trust said ensures a reliable income stream for investors.

“The group continues to break down industry barriers to build investment portfolios aligned with investors’ goals. Such is the case with the launch of ATRAM’s newest multi-asset fund that invests in Asian equities and aims to provide unit-income on a quarterly basis,” ATRAM Trust said.

The multi-asset investment fund is now available for ATRAM Prime app investors.

The fund targets the Schroder Asian Asset Income Fund, servicing the Philippine peso with no minimum holding period and trust fees of 1% per annum. Its risk and investor profile is considered moderately aggressive.

Schroders Investment Director Chloe Shea said the fund is designed to capture income and growth opportunities in Asia while actively managing potential risks and market volatility.

“It’s important to recognize that the world that we’re currently in is actually very different from before, and therefore we need to find very nimble and niche opportunities within the region,” Ms. Shea said.

The fund’s multi-asset investment strategy will allow investors to benefit from a diversified portfolio, ATRAM Trust said.

The Asian Multi-Asset Income Fund also invests in Asian real estate investment trusts (REITs), Asian equities, and Asian bonds to optimize yield potential.

It targets to distribute dividend income payouts every quarter. The target fund pays income from interest earnings from bonds and dividends from equities and REITs.

Yields from Asian assets have, on average, been above 4% on the back of the strong growth of the region, ATRAM Trust said.

The fund’s approach to investing also aims to deliver more consistent returns during all phases of the economic cycle.

“ATRAM has positioned itself as a significant player in the fund management arena in the Philippines… Over the years, ATRAM has continued to pave the way for Filipino investors to gain access to global strategies and opportunities,” it said.

ATRAM Trust has about P150 billion in assets under management as of June 2022. — K.B. Ta-asan