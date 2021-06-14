ASUS BR1100 – Built for education ready for action

ASUS BR1100’s military grade durability, clever protective features and wide range of connectivity makes it the perfect device for the young learner’s high-quality distance education.

PASIG, Philippines, June, 2021 – Today, ASUS Philippines unveiled their latest ASUS BR1100 education laptop lineup, which combines great performance, durability, and portability, for the local market to aid students with their distance learning.

The ASUS BR1100 is an 11.6-inch laptop that is available in clamshell form (BR1100C) for a traditional experience and a convertible design that flips to become an 11.6-inch multi-touch tablet (BR1100F). This laptop is designed for teachers and students alike with Military Grade durability for everyday knocks, bumps and drops, AI-powered noise-cancelling microphone and 3D noise-reduction webcam for high-quality online learning, serviceability for reduced downtimes and simplifying repairs.

The ASUS BR1100 isa Windows 10laptop powered by the latest Intel® Celeron N4500, 4GB of DDR4 memory and a 64GB eMMC drive with an option to increase the storage up to 1TB thanks to its additional M.2 expansion slot.

For online classes and video conferencing, abuilt-in 720p HD webcam with privacy shutter and AI noise-cancelling microphone are included. An additional 13MP high-resolution world-facing camera is also included for the flip model. At the same time, users are always connected with its integrated WiFi5/WiFi6 module. Connectivity consists of USB 2.0 Type-A, USB 3.2 (Gen 1) Type-A, USB 3.2 (Gen 2) Type-C with power delivery support, a Gigabit LAN, an HDMI 1.4, a 3.5mm combo audio jack,an optional 4G LTE slot and lastly an optional microSD Card reader.Moreover, with its 42WHr, 3-cell Li-ion battery, this laptop can provide up to 10 hours of running time which is more than enough to last an entire school day.

Other notable features for the ASUS BR1100 include military-grade MIL-STD-810H for durability, ASUSBacGuard for an extra protective layer from bacteria and TÜV Rheinland’s certification that ensures low blue-light emission.

Built to last

With its military-grade MIL-STD-810Hcertification, the new ASUSBR1100 is built with ruggedness at its core. With its rubber safety grips and 3D-textured finish, the risk of slips and fumbles is reduced and at the same time, the micro-dimpled finish makes this notebook scratch resistant. All four exterior edges and corners are protected by a tough rubber bumper, which reduces the impact of physical shocks to ensure critical components are always safe and sound.

A spill-resistant keyboard for accidental liquid spillage and tamper-resistant keycaps ensures that the ASUSBR1100 will remain functional regardless of who the user is.As well, to help protect users, the surfaces of the BR1100 are treated with ASUS BacGuard. This has been scientifically shown to inhibit the growth of bacteria by over 99% over a 24-hour period, helps to keep surfaces sanitary, potentially reducing the spread of harmful bacteria via contact.

Features perfect for students

Designed with distance learning in mind, the ASUS BR1100 comes with features that will aid students with their education.3D noise reduction (3DNR) technology is built in the 720p HD camera which eliminates up to 94% of the random image noise that naturally affects any camera. This in turn improves image quality without compromising any details.

As a further aid to remote learning and video conferencingBR1100 include its AI noise-cancelling technology that isolates unwanted noise from human speechensuring clearervoice quality. A dedicated microphone mute key is also included for a quick and convenient way when students want to contribute something in their class.The BR1100’s display also comes with the TÜV Rheinland’s certification for low blue-light emissions reducing eye strain for its users which helps students in their prolonged laptop usage.

Ideal for educators as well

The ASUSBR1100 comes in two variants:theclamshell non-touch version (BR1100C) and the premium flip version with a touch-enabled display (BR1100F).While the clamshell version features everything listed before, the flip version has a few tricks up its sleeves; an upgraded IPS display panel, an active stylus with 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity, WiFi6 module for enhanced connectivity,360° hinge and a 13MP world-facing camera.

These enhancements over the clamshell model are well suited for our educators too, aiding them in their distance teaching.

Serviceability for continuous learning

Easy maintenance is also another key feature of the ASUS BR1100 with its modular construction. Battery, keyboard, screen, and motherboard replacements can be done in just afew steps with basic tools, simplifying its repair process.The underside is secured attached using captive screws, eliminating worries about losing these little parts during repairs.

The ASUS BR1100F will be available starting today, June 3,2021with an introductory price of PHP 19,995 while the ASUS BR1100C will be available this coming July with an introductory price of PHP 15,995.The ASUS BR1100 series is available here (http://bit.ly/WhereToBuyBR1100)and over at our official ASUS Shopee store (http://bit.ly/asusshopeeBR1100), official ASUS Lazada store (https://www.lazada.com.ph/products/i2019830379.html) or email us atasusbusinesscommercial@gmail.com for more details.

For schools and institutions who are interested in trying out the ASUS BR1100, email asusbusinesscommercial@gmail.com or fill the following form (http://bit.ly/ASPHBookADemo) to book a demo program.

Check out the ASUS BR1100F (https://www.asus.com/ph/Laptops/For-Home/All-series/ASUS-BR1100F/) and ASUS BR1100C (https://www.asus.com/ph/Laptops/For-Home/All-series/ASUS-BR1100C/).

Also stay tuned for more news on the incredible ASUS for Business products on the ASUS Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/ASUSph/) and the ASUS for Business website (http://asus.com/ph/Business). For inquiries, you can also send us a message on ASUS for Business page (https://www.facebook.com/asusforbusinessph/).

Full specification – ASUS BR1100CKA

Full specification – ASUS BR1100FKA