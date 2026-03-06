RDJ raves about Disney Adventure as he christens the cruise ship

SINGAPORE — Iron Man star Robert Downey, Jr. (RDJ) on Wednesday officially christened Disney Cruise Line’s (DCL) newest ship, the Disney Adventure, in Singapore.

In a special event aboard the Disney Adventure, Mr. Downey appeared on stage amid a cloud of smoke as a 23-piece orchestra performed music from the Disney film that shot him to superstardom.

“Never let it be said, I don’t know how to make an entrance,” he quipped amid wild cheers from the audience.

Mr. Downey, who will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Doctor Doom in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, said it was an honor to be named the “godparent” of the Disney Adventure, describing it as a “majestic vessel.”

“I’ve had the privilege of getting to know the team at Walt Disney Imagineering, and I can tell you Adventure is the perfect name for what they’ve created,” he said.

“There’s an entire amusement park up there. It’s bananas. I recommend the Ironcycle (roller) coaster by the way. I got a good feeling about that one,” he added, referring to the DCL’s first-ever roller coaster at sea.

Mr. Downey was joined on stage by Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro and Disney Signature Experiences President Joe Schott for the ceremonial christening.

Mr. D’Amaro said the Disney Adventure was the newest and biggest cruise ship in the DCL fleet and required a “big blessing.”

In response, Mr. Downey replied: “I have three words for you… I’m your guy.”

“I christen thee, Disney Adventure. May God bless this ship and all who sail upon it,” Mr. Downey said, as the orchestra performed “When You Wish Upon A Star” and confetti rained on the guests.

Mr. D’Amaro, who is also the incoming chief executive officer of The Walt Disney Co., said the cruise ships are ambassadors for the “(Disney) brand that carry joy, wonder and enchantment to destinations around the world.”

“As our first ship to homeport in Asia, the Disney Adventure represents a new chapter for Disney Cruise Line and will introduce Disney to audiences who may be experiencing our magic for the very first time. It offers fans across this region an opportunity to immerse themselves in unforgettable ways and create memories that are uniquely Disney,” Mr. D’Amaro said.

The christening ceremony also featured performances from Filipino singer Jed Madela and Australian-Korean singer Dami Im. They performed a medley of classic songs from Disney, Pixar, and Marvel films.

To end the ceremony, a parade of Disney characters, such as Donald and Daisy Duck, Goofy, Spider-Man, and Disney Princesses, entered the theater as the orchestra played “Let’s Set Sail.”

The Disney Adventure is the first DCL ship to sail in Southeast Asia. It will embark on its maiden voyage on March 10. — Cathy Rose A. Garcia

