Margiela files made public

1 of 2

IN AN unprecedented move, Maison Margiela, known widely for its avant-garde approach to fashion, is making its files accessible for all to view. The files were made available earlier this month — prosaically, through several Dropbox folders, just like one would access files in the office.

The folders aren’t a leak or anything illegal. They have been presented as a teaser for a series of exhibitions around China, beginning with their Fall/Winter 2026 show in Shanghai on April 1. Furthermore, the show will be followed by a series of exhibitions and experiences in four cities in China, “each dedicated to a different code that shapes our identity: Artisanal; Anonymity; Tabi and Bianchetto,” ran a press release.

We took a peek at the files: while the actual folder for the upcoming fashion show is empty, the folders for the other exhibition themes are full. The Artisanal folder explores their couture line, with a series of archival looks beginning in 1989 and beyond. Anonymity explores the psychology of their lack of branded labels and the masks at their runway shows. Tabi explores one of their most famous creations, the split-toe Tabi shoe which has influenced fashion both fast and slow, and finally, Bianchetto explores their white overpaint technique, which has become a signature of the brand.

In the 51-page document for the Artisanal line, it says, “Historically, each Artisanal piece was accompanied by a detailed log, recording its intention, the materials used, the hours required, and the unique nature of its construction offering a insight into the labor, time, and craftsmanship behind each piece.” It’s true: dresses from the Spring/Summer 2007 archives are shown made from vintage silk scarves, bowties, and vintage beads.

Meanwhile, Anonymity, in 24 pages, shows the various ways they have attempted to blur and conceal identities, such as through wigs, masks, and veils. Tabi, running 27 pages, shows the evolution of the Tabi silhouette, from the very first Tabi boot in the 1980s. Bianchetto, meanwhile, shows all the things they have painted white: “This gesture introduced paint as a means of leaving a trace, evoking notions of movement and temporality. From the outset, paint functioned as a medium that revealed rather than concealed the passage of time.

“As the project evolves, new files will be added for everyone to explore and collect, revealing new information about the experiences while documenting the journey from concept to exhibition,” said a release. “We invite you to follow the MaisonMargiela/folders, delving into its documents that chart the journey as it unfolds.”

The Maison Margiela files can be accessed through https://www.maisonmargiela.com/maisonmargiela_folders.html. — JL Garcia