Philippine ternos highlighted in postcard collection

FOR DECADES, Philippine postcards have served as visual records and souvenirs — mementos that provided glimpses into the country’s rich culture. Iconic landmarks and heritage sites, national symbols such as the sampaguita and the Barong Tagalog, and scenes from vibrant fiestas have illustrated these tangible tokens to encapsulate and share the Filipino values of faith, family, and community.

In the digital age, the Benilde Fashion Museum (BFM) keeps this cherished tradition alive while also promoting its mission to study, preserve, and exhibit Philippine fashion heritage with a collection of postcards which feature selected ternos, the Philippine national dress defined by its distinctive “butterfly” sleeves.

The set of 15 postcards features dresses that have found a home among BFM’s growing selection of nearly a thousand pieces. The postcards feature gowns by Philippine National Artists for Fashion Design Ramon Valera and Salvacion Lim-Higgins, as well as fashion innovators such as Pitoy Moreno, Ben Farrales, Aureo Alonzo, and Christian Espiritu.

The BFM will be housed in the former Lopez Apartments, designed by Fernando Ocampo, built in 1938 for Vice-President Fernando Lopez. The Art Deco structure has served various capacities throughout its history, including embassies, private residences, offices. For a time, it was the site of Instituto Cervantes, before its acquisition by the college.

Following its renovation, the four-and-a-half-story building will accommodate galleries, conservation laboratories, archives, a fashion design library, a multimedia lecture room, a café, a museum shop, offices, and storage facilities.

The postcard set is on sale for P500. To order, contact facebook.com/benildefashionmuseum or instagram.com/benildefashionmuseum.