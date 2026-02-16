From Givenchy to Uniqlo

1 of 2

Trying on Uniqlo’s latest collection from Givenchy’s former artistic director

CLARE WAIGHT KELLER isn’t exactly a household name, but on an “if you know, you know” basis, she was just the artistic director of haute couture and ready-to-wear at Givenchy, and the first woman in that role.

Ms. Keller, who left Givenchy in 2020 (but not before designing the Duchess of Sussex’s wedding dress in 2018), has been collaborating with Uniqlo since 2023, through a line called Uniqlo:C. In her latest offering for Spring/Summer 2026, she shows dramatic possibilities in everyday wear.

Uniqlo Philippines held a try-on (that is, actually trying the clothes on at the store) on Feb. 10 at the Uniqlo Philippines global flagship store at Glorietta 5.

The silhouettes are certainly relaxed, and the colors more so: think drab neutrals and dusty lilacs and blues. According to a release, “Soft shades of powder lilac and sky blue introduce a sense of lightness to the season.” Crowd favorites that day were the flats: a sexless almost-clog in a brown approaching aubergine, black, and taupe (one of the colors has already sold out).

We also saw long coats without lapels, as well as a shorter coat meant for sportswear. The shorter coats, with a zipped neckline that could be closed halfway for a dramatic, face-framing effect, have concealed drawstrings that can cinch the waist for an invisible slimming effect. There’s also a tan twill suit (actually matching separates: a jacket and Uniqlo’s Easy Wide pants). We also liked a series of zip-up sweaters, with white piping. In scarlet and navy blue, they also have that dramatic face-framing effect on the collar.

A highlight of this collection is in a series of culottes (those pants/skirt hybrids). In pleated cotton, they come in brown, white, and black; and a more relaxed version in blue denim. The collection is wrapped up with a selection of wraparound glasses (think ski goggles) and Y2K-reminiscent tiny spectacles.

Ms. Keller said, “For this collection, I wanted to focus on how clothes feel as much as how they look. Comfort comes through in the softness of the fabrics and the ease of the cuts, creating an urban wardrobe designed to move naturally through everyday life. There’s a strong unisex spirit, with styling built around fluid layering and a palette of colors that naturally complement each other.”

The Uniqlo:C collection is available in-store and online, with a special website (https://tinyurl.com/ca6nsu2c). — JL Garcia