By Brontë H. Lacsamana, Reporter

Concert Review

Equus Tour 2026

Feb. 1

The Filinvest Tent

FANS of dream pop flocked to Alabang for a good reason at the start of love month: Men I Trust. While the Canadian indie band had already been here in 2023 for the Wanderland Music and Arts Festival, it marked their first time to headline a show in the Philippines.

Here for Equus Tour 2026, which highlights tracks from their latest back-to-back albums Equus Asinus and Equus Caballus, the band attracted an artsy niche of Gen Zs and younger millennials. For many, Men I Trust’s music made up bedroom pop playlists when everyone was stuck at home during the pandemic, and then chill soundtrip mixes with friends when people started going out again.

Before Filipinos got the chance to hear all of that live, up-and-coming local band fitterkarma opened the concert. Their heavy metal and rock set got the crowd pumping, most notable being their breakout hit “Pag-ibig ay Kanibalismo II,” which topped charts near the end of 2025. Once the guitar feedback subsided and the lights of The Filinvest Tent dimmed, everyone knew it was time.

EASING IN

Formed in Quebec, Canada, in 2014, lead vocalist and guitarist Emmanuelle Proulx, bassist Jessy Caron, and keyboardist Dragos Chiriac set out to make hypnotic melodies in the electronic indie and dream pop genres.

They started the concert with the cozy instrumental of “To Ease You,” the opener of the Equus Caballus album. It’s a great track that wrapped the audience in a warm embrace of lo-fi funk, filled with Ms. Proulx’s dreamy vocals and hazy keyboard notes.

Continuing the distinct atmosphere were two more songs from the same album, “Come Back Down” and “Husk.” Then “Sugar” kicked in, presenting a memorable, heartfelt melody that brought this writer back to 2021 — which, can you believe, is five years ago now?

After an emotive lineup of new songs, the laidback yet subtly soulful “Ring of Past” continued the vibe. At this point, it was noticeable that the crowd was gently pulsating with the electronic dream pop tones, in a more relaxed mood than most concerts, given the genre.

The best mood shift of the night was when the venue was bathed in blue light for “Serenade of Water.” Though it’s not one of Men I Trust’s hits, it showcases their knack for encapsulating the texture of a moment.

Halfway through the song, people cheered, acknowledging just how good the band was at delivering their signature cozy sound.

OLD AND NEW

The band’s setlist mixed their beloved older songs with tracks from the two new albums, but everyone appreciated it either way.

“I Come With Mud,” from Equus Asinus, was the next to astound audiences. The steady guitar melody cut through the slow tempo of the song, urging everyone to sway softly to the music.

Men I Trust then delighted by offering a medley of six songs, including “Oncle Jazz,” “Hard to Let Go,” “Numb,” and “Lauren.” Some attendees were dancing in this part, the smooth transitions from one song to another like a balm to the ears.

Because of how cohesive these different tracks sound when woven together, the medley was one of the night’s standouts.

After that, more hits came, from “Seven” with Mr. Caron delivering a glorious extended guitar solo, to the groovy and more upbeat “Tailwhip” where the crowd was all smiles and bobbing along.

The underrated yet fun “Say, Can You Hear” ended the set to great applause, but the fans knew this could not be the end.

ENCORE

The band returned for an encore, as expected, with the audience cheering for them to come back. To the fans’ glee, they immediately obliged.

Ms. Proulx barely addressed the audience throughout the concert, focusing on her understated vocals and refined rhythms alongside the two other members, but she gave a heartfelt message before they launched into the encore.

For them, the Manila audience was “the best crowd” they’ve had the whole tour, she said. It was the closer to the Asian leg, and she expressed how the energy was different from other countries.

Men I Trust’s discography may seem relaxed to the average music listener, but their execution of the dream pop genre is unmatched. In a live show, the minimal yet enchanting lighting contributed to the band’s aesthetic.

Each of the three members is a stellar instrumentalist, their tones clean and sounding as dreamy as promised. “Show Me How” instantly drew cheers, as it is one of their biggest hits. Filipinos did not hold back in showing appreciation for the band’s solid performance.

“Worn Down” and “Billie Toppy” were the last two songs of the night. The former had tight instrumentals and a groovy pace that kept the audience pumped. The last song ended the night on a high, with the smooth and upbeat bedroom pop sound that Men I Trust is known for.

Events management company Karpos Live is known for giving musicians from all over the world a platform to perform in the Philippines. This concert showed that there are still many artists out there that Filipinos want to experience, translated to live performance.

Men I Trust delivered, and hopefully more performers will come to play music for various similar niches.