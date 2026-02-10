Celebrating Valentine’s Day

1 of 3

WE’RE releasing our Valentine’s Day list of experiences and gifts with a little time to spare so you can have time to prepare. From grand experiences to simple gifts, there is something here for everyone. You can thank us later.

EXPERIENCES AND DINING

Celebrate Valentine’s weekend at The Peninsula Manila with a helicopter ride across the city. Two of The Pen’s venues are offering set meals that kick off with a romantic flight.

At Old Manila, where Michelin-selected chefs craft an evening of refined French gastronomy, begin the experience with a romantic 15-minute helicopter flight over the sights of Metro Manila, then settle in for a six-course dinner conceived as a love letter to French culinary tradition. The six-course set dinner with the helicopter city aerial tour, with a maximum of six persons per flight, costs P48,000 for two persons, while the six-course set dinner by itself costs P8,200 per person.

Meanwhile, dinner at The Lobby on the 14th unfolds with a helicopter journey just before sunset, when the Makati skyline is at its most luminous. Upon return, the celebration continues with a special four-course dinner. The four-course set dinner with a 15-minute helicopter city aerial tour, with a maximum of six persons per flight, costs P43,000 for two persons. The evening before, on Feb. 13, one can enjoy the four-course set dinner (sans helicopter) at P5,490 per person.

To cap the day, arrive to a room set for romance, complete with a special Valentine’s amenity. The evening unfolds with an intimate four-course dinner for two in The Lobby. The following morning, enjoy breakfast at Escolta, linger by the pool, and savor the gift of time with a late check-out. Room rates start at P19,200 for a Deluxe Room and P24,000 for a Premier Suite.

A less heady but still indulgent celebration can be had at Escolta, which is offering a Valentine’s lunch and dinner buffet from Feb. 13 to 15. A generous spread of international favorites and seasonal specialties awaits, enjoyed in a warm, elegant setting that invites lingering conversations and shared moments. The Lunch and Dinner Buffet costs P4,100 per adult and P2,050 per child aged 11 years and below.

Add something extra to the evening’s celebration by visiting the Peninsula Boutique and Flower Shop which has several offers on gifts and flowers from Feb. 9 to 14, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

At The Peninsula Spa, share a moment of calm and connection with a 90-minute experience for two. The ritual begins with a gentle milk foot bath, followed by an antioxidant-rich strawberry hand and foot exfoliation, and concludes with a 60-minute massage. This costs P9,500 per couple and P5,000 per person.

Learn more at www.peninsula.com or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Celebrate the day at the Newport World Resorts with music as Champions of the Heart, a Valentine’s concert featuring some of the Philippines’ most celebrated vocalists (Martin Nievera, Sofronio Vasquez, Jed Madela, Jona, and Klarisse de Guzman) takes place on Feb. 14 at 8 p.m. at the Marriott Grand Ballroom. Tickets are available at all TicketWorld outlets and the Newport World Resorts Box Office, with tickets ranging in price from P3,800 to P13,500. For inquiries, contact Customer Care at 7908-8888 or info@fhtcentertainment.com.

With over 70 dining outlets across the property, Newport World Resorts has a wide range of ways to celebrate the occasion. Over at Hotel Okura Manila, Valentine’s Day is marked with a series of Japanese fine-dining experiences at the Michelin-recognized Yamazato. Couples may choose from the Valentine’s Teppan Kaiseki (P7,000++ per person), available from Feb. 9 to 15, or the Valentine’s Kaiseki (P8,000++ per person), offered during dinner service only across the same dates.

For a more intimate counter experience, Valentine’s Sushi Omakase is available at P12,000++ per person from Feb. 11 to 15, served during lunch (11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.) and dinner (5:30 to 9:30 p.m.). For reservations, contact 5318-2888, 0917-818-9868, or e-mail yamazato.service@hotelokuramanila.com.

Meanwhile, over at the Manila Marriott Hotel’s Cru Steakhouse, Valentine’s Day will be marked with a thoughtfully curated dining experience, led by its Premium Selection, alongside two specially crafted Valentine’s set menus. Known for its hand-cut premium meats, the Michelin-recognized steakhouse presents a four-course set menu highlighted by an Australian Portoro Ribeye Steak, priced at P6,888+ on Feb. 13 and 14. Also available are Valentine’s Set Menu A and Set Menu B, allowing guests to tailor the evening around a preferred main course. Choices include Omi Wagyu Striploin, US Prime Tenderloin, seafood selections such as barramundi, tiger prawn thermidor, or salmon, and more, with prices starting at P4,790. For more information, visit crusteakhousemanila.com.

Meat lovers can instead opt to stop by the Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill Philippines from Feb. 13 to 15, which is adding a festive touch to the weekend with two bespoke cocktails, paired with its signature Great British Brunch. The brunch experience includes flowing appetizers, soft drinks, juices, desserts, and a choice of signature main course. Available on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the brunch is priced at P2,888 per person. For inquiries and reservations, contact 7908-8000 or 0917-147-6576.

Over at the Hilton Manila Newport World Resorts, executive chef Lord Carlo Bayaban presents a Valentine’s Day dinner on Feb. 14, inspired by Filipino courtship. Set by the Vega Poolside, the five-course experiential dinner draws from the love story of Maria Clara and Ibarra, weaving a culinary narrative that reflects devotion, resilience, and enduring love amid societal challenges. Each course alludes to a chapter in their courtship, beginning with Ensaladang Lato, followed by Laing Rolls, and Bulalo as the soup course. The experience continues with a surf-and-turf main course featuring Kare-Kare Royale, and concludes with Sylvanas de Maria Clara for dessert. Price starts at P15,000 for two pax. Contact 7239-7788 or 0917-851-4044 for bookings and reservations.

For couples seeking a more intimate or distinctive dining atmosphere, Newport World Resorts offers Valentine’s experiences that move beyond traditional restaurant settings. At the Sora Rooftop Bar, Valentine’s Day is celebrated with an exclusive five-course dinner under the stars on Feb. 14, priced at P5,000++ per person. Limited to 20 seats only, the menu features US scallops with champagne beurre blanc, Chilean seabass teriyaki, beef tenderloin with Japanese plum port wine jus, and dessert. For inquiries and reservations, contact 5318-2888, 0917-846-8372, or e-mail poolbar@hotelokuramanila.com.

For a distinctly Filipino expression of Valentine’s dining, La Serenata at Casa Buenas presents a five-course tasting menu on Feb. 14 and 15, offered across two seatings: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. The menu moves through oysters with sinigang broth, kinilaw na tuna, kansi beef bone marrow dumplings, and a choice between grilled lapu-lapu or beef kare-kare oxtail croquetas, concluding with Corazón de Manila, a raspberry rose mousse with ube-passion insert. Pricing is set at P5,500 for the Couple’s Table, P15,500 net for La Cupula (six persons), and P20,500 net for the Pamilya Table (eight persons). An additional set menu is available at P3,000 per person. For reservations, call 7908-8988 or 0917-878-8312, or visit https://tickets.newportworldresorts.com/products/la-serenata-2026.

Valentine’s Day at Newport World Resorts also unfolds through buffet experiences. At Marriott Café at Manila Marriott Hotel at Newport World Resorts, guests may enjoy a special Valentine’s Day buffet dinner on Feb. 13 and 14, featuring highlights such as lobster, oysters, and a wide selection of premium meat offerings, paired with a round of sparkling wine. Priced at P3,888 net, contact https://www.marriottcafemanila.com/ for more details. Meanwhile, Yawaragi at Hotel Okura presents its Valentine’s Izakaya Buffet, priced at P3,500++ per person. The buffet is available on Feb. 13 and 14 during dinner (6 to 10 p.m.), and on Feb. 15 during lunch (noon to 3 p.m.). Reservations may be made via 5318-2888, 0917-842-9067, or yawaragi.service@hotelokuramanila.com.

In the City of Manila, love takes center stage at Diamond Hotel Philippines with “All for Love,” dining experiences designed for everyone — from couples and close friends to families celebrating together — from Feb. 13 to 15.

Corniche will serve Valentine’s buffets of international favorites. The buffet is available at P3,988 per person for Feb. 13 lunch, Feb. 14 lunch and first seating dinner, and Feb. 15 lunch or dinner. For those who prefer a more intimate evening affair, a special second seating dinner buffet on Feb. 14 is offered at P4,288 per person, inclusive of a glass of red or white wine.

For lovers of Japanese cuisine, Yurakuen blends a harmony of tradition and flavors for the occasion, offering an elegant eight-course Valentine’s set menu served with a glass of plum wine at P8,500 net for two persons. Guests may also opt for the interactive Teppanyaki Eat-All-You-Can at P4,280 per person or the Yakiniku Eat-All-You-Can at P3,780 per person, both complemented with a glass of red or white wine.

Meanwhile, the Lobby Lounge and Bar 27 offer relaxed yet romantic settings with a special four-course Valentine’s set menu for two at P5,800 net, paired with a standard drink.

No celebration of love is complete without something sweet. Charming confections including the Frosting Flowers Cupcake Bouquet, the Amour Doré Macaron collection, and cakes such as Caramel Kisses and Strawberry Caress are available for purchase at onlineshopping.diamondhotel.com until Feb. 15.

For reservations call 8528-3000 or e-mail restaurant_rsvn@diamondhotel.com. Guests may also purchase vouchers at onlineshopping.diamondhotel.com.

Gacha in Quezon City is offering a Valentine’s Day Menu by chef Martin Narisma. The menu includes starters of Negima (two thigh skewers, one with pickled leeks, the other with ginger-scallion sauce) or Buta Bao (braised pork with pickled mustard leaves and carrot purée). The mains include Nori Kiniing Pasta (for sharing), Hoho Niku (beef cheeks in dashi sauce poivre with mashed potatoes) or Sakana to Gohan (tanigue with miso cream with shimeji risotto). Dessert choices are Kinako Tupig (grilled rice cake, kinako powder, and palm sugar gelato) or Ichigo (poached strawberry, chocolate mousse, toasted sponge cake, vanilla ice cream). The set menu costs P3,500 per pair and P2,000 for singles. Gacha is located at 219 JP Rizal St., Project 4, Quezon City. For reservations, send a message to @eatsgacha on Instagram.

For something simpler but just as heartfelt, this Valentine’s season, Pancake House invites diners to celebrate love through the simple, comforting joy of good food. From Feb. 9 to 15, Pancake House is offering something simple yet unforgettable: a free PB&J (Peanut Butter & Jelly) or Blueberry & Cream Cheese Brioche Toast with a minimum purchase of P1,000. For delivery orders, diners will automatically receive the PB&J option. While the Valentine’s special highlights two fan favorites, Pancake House’s brioche toast lineup extends through March 31.

Fountain Pen features a cream-colored resin body and signature gold-coated fittings, with a delicate feather pattern on the cap symbolizing the “bright angel” Romeo saw in his beloved. The signature gold-coated solid Au 585 gold nib is decorated with the heart and dagger symbols and Juliet’s name. The Meisterstück Romeo & Juliet notebook and two-pen pouch combine function and beauty. Crafted in cream and teal, the two-pen pouch can be bound together with the accompanying satin ribbon.

GIFTS

Swarovski unveils Charming Love, a joyful new collection for Valentine’s Day debuting all-new Swarovski Charms worn by Ariana Grande. The collection reinterprets hearts, love locks and arrows: the perfect gift for loved ones, or a token of self-love. Choose from designs including Sweethearts, dripping hearts that symbolize new romance, or Lovestruck, a Cupid’s arrow that strikes like lightning. Love Locks signify unbreakable bonds for best friends and lovers, while the Soulmates charm is crafted for the one who truly holds your heart. Rendered in Swarovski crystal and metal finishes, the charms can be mixed, matched, and worn on necklaces, pendants and bracelets.

For Valentine’s Day, Rustan’s invites you to press pause on the present and slip into a love story inspired by the golden age of Hollywood. “DRIVE INto LOVE” transforms the store into a dreamy 1950s movie drive-in, where twinkling lights, retro film posters, and vintage love songs create a cinematic backdrop for celebrating affection in all its forms. Guests can pose beside a classic car or beneath a glowing marquee, popcorn and sweet treats in hand.

Romance takes on a modern silhouette in Rustan’s Women’s, where elegance is expressed through thoughtful details and enduring design like the Adolfo Dominguez organic cotton tailored vest with tab, a refined layering piece that balances structure with softness, for women who appreciate understated sophistication. For those drawn to glamor with a romantic twist, the Aquazzura Chain of Love Sandal 105 makes a statement through delicate detailing and confident lines. Completing the look, the DeMellier Midi Miami shoulder bag brings polished versatility, designed to transition seamlessly from special occasions to everyday wear.

Rustan’s men’s selections embrace effortless refinement, focusing on texture, craftsmanship, and quiet confidence such as the Pedro del Hierro soft corduroy shirt in tan which delivers a relaxed yet elevated aesthetic, lending itself to both casual dates and dressed-up moments. Accessories such as the Elagatto Alchor Platinum Navy Gold add a subtle but distinctive accent.

Other Valentine’s Day gifts range from Malin + Goetz Candles, which set the mood with clean, comforting fragrances, to artistic objects that will make every day after Valentine’s more special like the Lladro Love III Sculpture, and the Cuddle+Kind Olivia the Honey Bear.

For gifts that go beyond the ordinary, The Paper Bunny, with its first store branch in the Philippines at Uptown Bonifacio, turns simple gestures into meaningful expressions of love. From clever everyday essentials like the Bottle Buddy to keepsakes, each item celebrates love in its many forms.

Also at Uptown Bonifacio is Pandora, which brings romance to life with timeless pieces, from delicately crafted charms to classic jewelry designed to be worn and treasured every day. Pandora’s Valentine’s gifts this year are perfect for couples, besties, or self-gifting, iconic baseball-inspired pieces that blend everyday comfort with statement-making style.

Inspired by one of the literary world’s greatest love stories, the Montblanc Meisterstück Romeo & Juliet collection tells the story of devotion and artistry. The Meisterstück Romeo & Juliet Romeo LeGrand Fountain Pen’s cap and barrel are crafted from teal-colored resin and feature platinum-coated fittings. On the cap, a leaf pattern evokes the shaded intimacy of Capulet’s orchard, while an engraved thorn motif on the cone depicts the passion of Romeo’s world. The rhodium-coated solid Au 585 gold nib bears Romeo’s name, together with the intricate symbols of a heart and dagger. The Meisterstück Romeo & Juliet Classique.