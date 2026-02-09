WHILE Herian Boccali’s eyewear business may have started in 2016, one may well say that Mr. Boccali has been working in the optical industry since the day he was born.

Mr. Boccali was in the Philippines from Feb. 5 to 8, specifically at Rustan’s Makati where, at the beauty floor, he conducted bespoke eyewear consultations for Rustan’s customers — especially for those who could afford them. After all, his ready-to-wear line for his brand, Herian, already costs P42,500 a pair. Made with buffalo horn or acetate, each pair is handmade at his workshop in Florence.

Mr. Boccali, dressed in a chic but definitely utilitarian denim work vest with matching pants (paired with deck shoes with a heel), wore one of his creations: a heavy, rounded ultramarine pair with a little white gold arm, signifying their handmade nature.

When we pointed out that his experiences began with his mother’s own optical shop, he corrected us by saying that his grandfather started the business, placing him in the third generation of the business. “We are in the same world,” he said, though his work differs by having his glasses created from start to finish all by hand.

“The idea to develop something unique for my client is born inside me, for a long time,” he said in an interview. “The most difficult thing is to process a way to make (something) one-for-one for my client.” After all, “Glasses are not just accessories, but an integral part of the wearer’s identity,” he said.

Glasses are a necessary tool, enabling one to see the world more clearly. But in his hands, the tool becomes art, and part of this is due to their unique, handmade quality. “The possibility to personalize (means) that we help to make the identity of the client they want (expressed) in their pair of glasses.”

“Everybody has their own identity,” he said.

BESPOKE EXPERIENCES

Jackie Avecilla, head of marketing for Rustan Commercial Corp., said that Mr. Boccali went to the Philippines due to a chance encounter with Anton Huang, president and chief executive officer (CEO) of SSI Group and Rustan Commercial Corp. According to Ms. Avecilla, Mr. Huang had been walking around Florence and stepped into his shop, after which they got to talking about the brand, ending with Mr. Huang commissioning a pair of glasses for himself. Mr. Huang then extended an invitation for Mr. Boccali to come to the Philippines.

Mr. Boccali’s presence in the store may have been limited for a limited time only (though his ready-to-wear line will stay on display and for sale for two months, or while supplies last), but his presence heralds a renewed thrust for Rustan’s to add more to the shopping experience.

“We’ll have more,” said Ms. Avecilla of these intimate experiences with artisans and makers. “Not just with glasses, but also with fashion and other (departments)… even up to our home brands.

“One of the thrusts for Rustan’s and the vision of our president and CEO is to bring in brands like these, that are more bespoke, that are more tailor-fit for our customers,” she said. “It’s the kind of brand that you can’t find anywhere else.

“It’s not popular… but I think that’s the beauty of it, really. It’s understated luxury,” she said. — Joseph L. Garcia