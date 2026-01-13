Entertainment News (01/13/26)

1 of 6

We Are Imaginary releases self-titled third album

FILIPINO indie rock band We Are Imaginary has released their self-titled third album on digital music platforms worldwide via indie label floppydisks. Produced by Joey Santos of Love One Another and Ahmad Tanji, the album delves into themes of identity, emotional reckoning, and acceptance. Sonically, it’s a dreamy guitar-rock record infused with shoegaze and noise-pop textures. The band is also set to release the album on vinyl via Eikon Records sometime in the first quarter of the year.

Wolfgang’s The Reunion concert opens ticket selling

ON FEB. 7, Filipino rock band Wolfgang is returning onstage to mark the 30th anniversary of their debut album, Wolfgang. Founding members Basti Artadi, Manuel Legarda, and Wolf Gemora will reunite at the New Frontier Theater, Quezon City, for the show. Tickets are now available at Ticketnet outlets (ticketnet.com.ph/event-detail/Wolfgang-The-Reunion).

The Kid LAROI releases new album

GRAMMY-NOMINATED singer The Kid LAROI has dropped his first full-length album in two years, BEFORE I FORGET, out now via Columbia Records. It was preceded by the release of the singles “A COLD PLAY,” “A PERFECT WORLD,” and “BACK WHEN YOU WERE MINE,” which represent a turning point for the 22-year-old artist. The album is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.

Raymond Lauchengco, Jamie Rivera in Valentine’s show

TWO iconic singers — Raymond Lauchengco and Jamie Rivera — are coming together on Feb. 13 for an evening of nostalgia, grace, and heartfelt magic. Starting at 7:30 p.m. at the Isla Ballroom of the Edsa Shangri-La Manila, their music will celebrate love for a special Valentine’s show. Reservations can be made through 0932-404-9551.

Bruno Mars releases new single, music video

AFTER announcing his long-awaited fourth solo album, The Romantic, Bruno Mars has dropped its first single, “I Just Might,” available now via Atlantic Records. The new song, which is joined by an official video directed by the singer and Daniel Ramos, offers a glimpse into the new project. The album will be released on Feb. 27. For now, the single “I Just Might” is on digital streaming platforms.

Cinemalaya 2026 calls for short film entries

THE Cultural Center of the Philippines and the Cinemalaya Foundation, Inc. have opened submissions to the Short Film Category of the Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival 2026. The deadline for submissions is on or before 6 p.m. of Feb. 27. Interested participants may submit a maximum of three entries, but only one entry per proponent may be considered as a finalist. For online applications, requirements can be sent via https://bit.ly/CM2026_ShortFilm_EntryForm.