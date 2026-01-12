Style (01/12/26)

1 of 6

Lecture on role of fashion in Philippine history

HOW did clothing become a tool of power and resistance in colonial Philippines? Dr. Stephanie Coo will be giving a talk on this — “Thread of Empire: Fashion, Power, and Resistance in Colonial Philippines” — will explore how fashion became a complex site of negotiation, adaptation, and agency in the colonial Philippines. It will also offer a fresh perspective on José Rizal’s Noli Me Tángere by discussing how the author’s sartorial descriptions functioned as sophisticated political commentary. The lecture is open to the public but requires registration, on-site or online. It will take place on Jan. 21, 2 p.m., with on-site registration opening at 1:30 p.m., at the Auditorium of the National Museum of Fine Arts at Luneta, Manila. Go here to register online: https://tinyurl.com/4fyb23ek.

Clearance sale in Araneta City malls

THERE is a Grand Clearance Sale ongoing until Jan. 15 at Araneta City malls — Gateway 1 and 2, Ali Mall, and Farmers Plaza — with items sporting discounts of up to 70%.

L’Oréal harnesses light for hairstyling, facemask

JUST recently at CES 2026 (an annual tradeshow formerly known as the Consumer Electronics Show), the L’Oréal Groupe introduced two breakthrough technologies that bring the power of light to haircare and skincare: Light Straight + Multi-styler and LED Face Mask. Both have been recognized as CES 2026 Innovation Award honorees. For over a century, hair straighteners have been an essential part of styling routines, but ordinary heating plates can reach temperatures of 400°F and higher — above the threshold at which keratin denatures, leading to weakened cuticles, breakage, and reduced shine. This is a concern for consumers; according to a 2024 US consumer study conducted by L’Oréal, 58% of women surveyed claimed their damaged hair had resulted from heat. Developed by L’Oréal Research & Innovation, Light Straight + Multi-styler uses patented infrared light technology to help provide styling results at lower temperatures, to better protect the health of the hair. Light Straight + Multi-styler’s glass plates effectively straighten hair while never exceeding 320°F — a significant reduction compared to most traditional straighteners. According to instrumental tests conducted by L’Oréal, the styling product works faster, and leaves hair smoother than leading premium hair stylers. The handheld device uses near-infrared light to reshape internal hydrogen bonds — the molecular structures that determine hair’s shape and texture — to help preserve the hair, keeping the natural hair cuticle smoother, shinier, and stronger while achieving desired styling results. As for the LED Face Mask, it is an ultra-thin, flexible silicone mask, currently in prototype form, that delivers light directly to the face. L’Oréal’s LED Face Mask was developed with I-Smart Developments, a global leader in LED device innovation. L’Oréal believes its testing will show that LED Face Mask combats visible signs of aging like fine lines, sagging, and uneven tone through targeted red light and near-infrared light. The lightweight, flexible, and non-invasive design will integrate seamlessly into daily skincare routines, with each 10-minute session automatically timed. L’Oréal believes the key to the mask’s effectiveness is its advanced, transparent support, which integrates a skin-safe microcircuit to precisely control the emission of two selected wavelengths of light — red light (630 nm) and near-infrared light (830 nm) — each of which work to visibly firm and smooth skin while evening skin tone. Both will be made available in 2027.

Montblanc Meisterstück now comes in white

MONTBLANC introduces a new chapter in the story of its most celebrated writing instrument with the launch of the Meisterstück White collection. The Meisterstück White is presented in the Classique size, available as a fountain pen, rollerball, and ballpoint pen. Its familiar silhouette features a cap and barrel crafted from white resin, contrasted with platinum-coated fittings and a metal cone. The metal cap top is crowned with the Montblanc emblem in black and white resin, while the heart of the fountain pen, the Au 585/14K rhodium-coated gold nib, is decorated with the signature Meisterstück motif, handcrafted by Montblanc’s artisans at its Hamburg manufacture. The Montblanc Meisterstück White collection has been available since December in Montblanc boutiques worldwide and online. For more information, visit www.montblanc.com.

New Balance has new models at Foot Locker

NEW BALANCE introduces new models, the Fresh Foam X 1080 v14 and the FuelCell Rebel v5. The New Balance FuelCell Rebel v5 features a streamlined, race-inspired mesh upper with reflective accents giving it a sleek, fast look even when standing still. Meanwhile, the Fresh Foam X 1080 v14 introduces a triple jacquard mesh upper with increased breathability in key zones, paired with a soft, premium feel. Both pairs are finished with reflective accents and color-shifting details that catch the light. The New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080 v14 and FuelCell Rebel v5 are now available at select Foot Locker branches.

Pinoy pimple patch now available in Singapore

POSH SKIN CO., a pimple patch brand from the Philippines, is now in Singapore, with its three top-selling designs available in 7-Eleven. This launch marks a milestone for Posh Skin Co., which made its debut last November and is now available in over 700 retail outlets in the Philippines. Singapore becomes Posh Skin Co.’s second market in Southeast Asia, with plans underway to expand into Malaysia, Thailand, Hong Kong, Dubai, and East Africa in the near future. Formulated in South Korea, each Posh Skin Co. patch features a triple-action approach. The core hydrocolloid layer works by gently absorbing impurities, significantly reducing swelling, and creating a protective barrier against external abrasions and infection. Complementing this is the infusion of salicylic acid, which gently exfoliates the skin’s surface to reduce redness and speed up healing. Finally, tea tree oil is included for its powerful anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial properties, ensuring pimples are gently and effectively targeted. The patches are topped off with a subtle aloe vera scent. The Posh Skin Co. pimple patches, are available now for SG$5 at 300 select 7-Eleven stores in Singapore (only for 28 days in 100 of those stores).