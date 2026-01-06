Live music for the next 5 months

1 of 3

The concerts of 2026, so far

THIS YEAR has a lot in store for music lovers, with local and international acts populating the live concert lineup. Filipinos can expect performances from hitmakers, indie artists, rock stars, rappers, and balladeers all throughout the year.

Here is a rundown of live music performances to look forward to (and to block off on your calendar for) over the first five months of 2026, so far.

JANUARY

Air Supply’s 50th anniversary tour

Jan. 11, 24, 25, 27

Australian rock duo Air Supply will stage four concerts in the Philippines for their 50th anniversary tour. The venues are: City of Passi Arena in Iloilo on Jan. 11, Jose Rizal Coliseum in Laguna on Jan. 24, Aquilino Pimentel International Convention Center in Cagayan de Oro on Jan. 25, and Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino in Cebu on Jan. 27.

Wendy of Red Velvet’s W:EALIVE

Jan. 17

Korean solo artist Wendy, previously the vocalist of K-pop group Red Velvet, will be performing at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City on Jan. 17. The concert is part of her first-ever world tour.

RIIZE’s RIIZING Loud

Jan. 17

K-pop group RIIZE will be holding a concert in Manila as part of their concert tour across Asia. It will take place at SM Mall of Asia Arena on Jan. 17.

Colde’s BLUEPRINT+

Jan. 17

South Korean singer‑songwriter and music producer Colde will return to Manila this January. The Manila leg of his BLUEPRINT+ tour will be held at the Music Museum, Greenhills Shopping Center, in San Juan City.

1st.One’s UNA

Jan. 18

P-pop boy group 1st.One’s UNA Asia tour will be kicking off in Quezon City this January. The concert will take place at the SM North EDSA Skydome on Jan. 18.

Day6’s The DECADE

Jan. 24

South Korean rock band Day6 will come to Manila for their 10th anniversary world tour called The DECADE. It will be held on Jan. 24 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena, Pasay City.

The Lumineers’ Automatic World Tour

Jan. 26-27

American alternative folk band The Lumineers will return to the Philippines to stage a two-night show at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City. Their return to the country is part of their world tour.

Wisp’s If Not Winter

Jan. 28

American shoegaze artist Wisp is returning to the Philippines for a show at the SM North EDSA Skydome in Quezon City. The Asia tour celebrates If Not Winter, her latest album released in August 2025.

Bryan Adams’ Roll with the Punches

Jan. 31

Canadian singer-songwriter Bryan Adams will hold another Manila concert on Jan. 31 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena, Pasay City. It is part of his Asia tour.

FEBRUARY

Men I Trust’s Equus Tour

Feb. 1

Canadian indie trio Men I Trust is returning to the Philippines following their Wanderland 2023 performance. This time, they will perform at Filinvest Tent, Alabang, on Feb. 1 for their Equus tour.

Samm Henshaw’s It Could Be Worse…

Feb. 3

At Teatrino Greenhills in the Greenhills Shopping Center in San Juan City, British soul singer-songwriter Samm Henshaw will be taking the stage for the Manila leg of his It Could Be Worse… Asia tour.

GIVÉON: Dear Beloved, The Tour to Manila

Feb. 4

American hitmaker Giveon will be bringing his Dear Beloved, The Tour to Asia, with a Philippine stop at the New Frontier Theater, Cubao, Quezon City. The show will highlight his hits like “Heartbreak Anniversary.”

KZ Tandingan, TJ Monterde’s

In Between

Feb. 6-9

Filipino singer-songwriters KZ Tandingan and TJ Monterde are teaming up for a concert in February. For four nights, from Feb. 6 to 9, they will bring their best hits to the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

Wolfgang’s The Reunion concert

Feb. 7

Filipino rock band Wolfgang is returning onstage for the 30th anniversary of their debut album, Wolfgang. Founding members Basti Artadi, Manuel Legarda, and Wolf Gemora will reunite at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City, for the Feb. 7 show.

Underoath’s Underoath Live in Manila

Feb. 12

American metal/rock band Underoath will be coming to the Philippines for the first time in February. Their concert is set to take place at the SM North EDSA Skydome in Quezon City on Feb. 12.

Josh Groban’s GEMS World Tour 2026

Feb. 18

Renowned American singer-songwriter Josh Groban is slated for a Feb. 18 concert at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. It marks his third time performing in the Philippines.

Cavetown’s Running With Scissors Tour

Feb. 18

The Running With Scissors concert in Manila will be English indie musician Cavetown’s first time in the Philippines. Taking place at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City, the show is part of his world tour.

Maki’s KOLORCOASTER

The Concert: One More Ride

Feb. 21

Filipino singer-songwriter Maki is bringing his KOLORCOASTER concert series to Quezon City’s Smart Araneta Coliseum. Known for the hit song “Dilaw,” Maki will perform more of his hits at the venue on Feb. 21.

Kim Sejeong’s Tenth Letter

Feb. 21

South Korean singer and actress Kim Sejeong is celebrating her 10th anniversary with a concert tour, which has a Manila leg on Feb. 21 at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City.

Chen’s Arcadia tour

Feb. 28

Fans of Korean group EXO’s vocalist, Chen, will want to catch his Arcadia solo tour stop in Manila this February. It is set to take place at the FYM Hall, EVM Convention Center, in Quezon City.

VXON’s Kalawakan concert

Feb. 28

To open the year, P-pop boy group VXON is mounting a concert, Kalawakan, at the SM North EDSA Skydome in Quezon City. It marks the group’s first-ever concert.

MARCH

ONE OK ROCK’s DETOX

March 4

The Japanese rock band ONE OK ROCK will hold a concert this March, marking their fourth show in the Philippines. Their DETOX Asia tour will be coming to the SM Mall of Asia Arena, Pasay City.

Peabo Bryson’s The Golden Touch tour

March 8

Contemporary balladeer Peabo Bryson is returning to Manila in March for The Golden Touch tour. His concert will take place at The Theatre at Solaire in Parañaque City.

NCT Wish’s Into the Wish tour

March 14

Korean group NCT Wish is bringing their tour to the Philippines. The Manila stop will be at the New Frontier Theater in Cubao, Quezon City.

ATEEZ’s In Your Fantasy tour

March 14

K-pop boy group ATEEZ is returning to the Philippines for their In Your Fantasy tour. The Manila concert will take place at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, Quezon City.

Central Cee’s Can’t Rush Greatness

March 16

British rapper Central Cee will be bringing his world tour to Manila in March. Slated for March 16 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, it marks his first-ever concert in Manila.

SEVENTEEN’s New_ world tour

March 21

South Korean boy group SEVENTEEN will be in the country in March for their world tour, New_, with a Manila stop on the 21st. The venue will be the Philippine Sports Stadium in Bulacan.

APRIL

Treasure’s Pulse On tour

April 18

K-pop boy group Treasure is set to have a concert in the Philippines in April. It will take place at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, as part of their Pulse On world tour.

IVE’s Show What I Am world tour

April 25

K-pop girl group IVE will be bringing their Show What I Am world tour to the Philippines in April. The Manila stop is part of their first wave of shows, with the venue set to be the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

MAY

Playback Music Festival

May 8-9

The Playback Music Festival, known as the Philippines’ punk, rock, and emo festival, will be held over two days in two cities: at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on day one, and at the Waterfront Hotel in Cebu City on day two. It will feature Faber Drive, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus Dashboard Confessional, and other punk, rock, and emo performers.

Pixies 40 in Manila

May 10

At the Filinvest Tent in Alabang, Muntinlupa City, 1980s alt-rock band the Pixies will be celebrating their 40th anniversary with a show in the Philippines. Pixies 40 in Manila is part of their world tour. — Brontë H. Lacsamana