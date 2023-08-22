THIS YEAR, Filipino pop artist Zack Tabudlo entered the global stage with the release of his latest song “Fallin’,” a collaboration with South African rapper Nasty C as part of Coke Studio, Coca-Cola’s global music platform. As of Aug. 14, a month after the song dropped, its corresponding music video has reached 4.6 million views.

Mr. Tabudlo performed in a Coke Studio mini concert on Aug. 15 in BGC, where he sang his hit “Nangangamba” and the catchy track “Gusto,” which features rapper Al James.

Coke Studio brings together emerging and established music acts from around the world. “It’s not just about us celebrating seven years in the Philippines. It’s also the second year of the global Coke Studio project and a fitting time to elevate Filipino talent on the global stage,” said Teejae Sonza, Coca-Cola Group’s marketing director for Asia Pacific at Mr. Tabudlo’s mini concert.

The song “Fallin’” combined two rising powerhouses from different parts of the world, making it one of the top regional collaborations on the platform, according to Ms. Sonza. “There was a global song but there were regional duets as well, and it was the second most-viewed of the regional duets,” Ms. Sonza said.

The official Coke Studio anthem for 2023 was “Be Who You Are (Real Magic),” by Grammy-winning American musician Jon Batiste, featuring NewJeans, J.I.D, Camilo, and Cat Burns.

“It’s also heartwarming to read the comments and see South African fans of Nasty C discovering the talent of Zack. We take great pride in enabling these global collisions,” Ms. Sonza said of this year’s concept.

Al James, who was a guest at Mr. Tabudlo’s mini concert and had previously worked with him on the song “Gusto,” was a Coke Studio Philippines alumnus himself, featured in season three back in 2019.

“These major stages and opportunities for exposure and collaboration with other artists makes being part of this platform so exciting. Thank you as well to the Filipinos who support me, Zack, and all the Pinoy musicians who are reaching greater heights,” he told the press at the concert.

Coke Studio Philippines will be planning more events this 2023, such as the biggest Coke Studio concert in the country, fan engagements, and live brand experiences. — Brontë H. Lacsamana