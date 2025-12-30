A roundup of celebrations counting down to 2026

WITH 2025 drawing to a close, Metro Manila is set to mount large New Year’s Eve celebrations. Here is a list of countdown events to choose from for a joyful start to the year ahead, ranging from community-based festivities to giant concerts, DJ-led parties, and festive hotel shindigs.

QUEZON CITY’S COUNTDOWN TO 2026

Quezon City is set to rock the New Year’s Eve Countdown at the Quezon Memorial Circle, featuring some of the country’s most iconic bands and artists. Kicking off at 4 p.m. on Dec. 31, the event organizers promise a night filled with music, entertainment, and celebration.

The musical lineup includes Kamikazee, Mayonnaise, Soapdish, The Itchyworms, Lola Amour, Gloc-9, Angeline Quinto, Streetboys, Reese Lansangan, Dilaw, and Mike Levet. The concert will be hosted by Allan K, Pokwang, Super Tekla, Donita Nose, Uma Rojo, and Camil.

This plastic-free celebration encourages attendees to bring their own tumblers to stay hydrated. Admission is free.

MAKATI GOES FULL COLOR

Ely Buendia and Cup of Joe are just some of the many performers in Makati’s New Year’s countdown, titled Makati in Full Color. Aside from the two popular rock acts, the other countdown headliners include acclaimed singer Morissette, hit musician Juan Karlos, singing competition star Sofronio Vasquez III, drag queen trio the Divine Divas, and select cast members from Theater Group Asia’s A Chorus Line.

The celebration will be held at Ayala Avenue starting at 6 p.m. Admission is free but tickets will be sold for VIP seats (with a dedicated lounge, buffet dinner, and prime viewing spots), available via TicketWorld.

As the clock strikes midnight, there will be a spectacular fireworks display accompanied by a Filipino version of Times Square’s ball drop. Guests are then invited to keep the energy going at a street party with beats by DJ Cupcakes and an after party with music by The Studio Dance Club at the Ayala Triangle Gardens.

SB19 HEADLINES COUNTDOWN AT BGC

For a P-Pop takeover, head to Bonifacio Global City’s (BGC) NYE at the 5th in Taguig City on Dec. 31, starting at 7 p.m. The event will be headlined by P-pop boy group SB19. It will also feature performances from OPM acts Apl.de.Ap, Parokya ni Edgar, Jay R, Dionela, and G22, among others.

Aside from the concert at 5th Avenue itself, there will be satellite live streams along the stretch of Bonifacio High Street, including family and senior-friendly viewing areas.

FIREWORKS at BRIDGETOWNE

Over at Pasig City, Bridgetowne Estate’s Where We Shine As One countdown promises an unforgettable New Year’s Eve celebration on Dec. 31, starting at 7 p.m., with performances by Bamboo, Hey June, Rob Deniel, Angela Ken, Imago, and DJ Jimmy Rocon.

There will also be a fireworks display, a light display at The Victor statue, and a drone show above the Bridgetowne skyline. The event — admission is free — will be hosted by Macoy Dubs and MJ Lastimosa.

EASTWOOD’S STAR DROP, FIREWORKS

Eastwood City in Quezon City will hold a New Year Countdown to 2026 featuring live music, star-studded performances, and other festivities starting at 8 p.m. at the Eastwood Mall Open Park. Join Rico Blanco, Klarisse de Guzman, Maki, Ena Mori, and KAIA as they welcome the New Year with the dazzling Star Drop and a grand fireworks display at midnight.

KAPUSO STARS AT MOA’S COUNTDOWN

Stars like Julie Anne San Jose, Rayver Cruz, Christian Bautista, and Rocco Nacino will take the stage at the Kapuso Countdown to 2026 on Dec. 31 at the Mall of Asia (MOA) Seaside Boulevard in Pasay City. Joining the festivities are former housemates from the two recent hit editions of Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition: Will Ashley, AZ Martinez, Charlie Fleming, Vince Maristela, Marco Masa, Eliza Borromeo, Waynona Collings, and Lee Victor.

Gates open at 6 p.m. for the lantern parade and pre-show featuring international singer Bonnie Bailey. The show itself kicks off at 8:30 p.m., with the live broadcast on GMA and Kapuso Stream starting at 10:30 p.m.

TOP STARS AT SOLAIRE

Celebrate in grand style at Solaire Resort Entertainment City’s Symphony of the Stars, where a special New Year’s Eve awaits featuring world-renowned Broadway legend Lea Salonga and OPM icon Raymond Lauchengco, under the musical direction of Gerard Salonga.

The evening begins with handcrafted cocktails at 7:30 p.m., followed by a dinner buffet at 8 p.m. The celebration continues at 10 p.m. in the Grand Ballroom. Secure a spot at sec.solaireresort.com/symphony-of-the-stars. For reservations and more information, call 8888-8888 or e-mail restaurantevents@solaireresort.com.

MUSIC ICONS AT SOLAIRE RESORT NORTH

International theater performer Rachelle Ann Go, balladeer Martin Nievera, and singer-actress Sharon Cuneta are headlining A Night of Icons, a concert that has Louie Ocampo and Marvin Querido at the helm, at the Grand Ballroom of Solaire Resort North in Quezon City.

The event promises a night of stellar performances, free-flowing drinks, and a party atmosphere starting at 8 p.m. on Dec. 31. Tickets are available at ticketworld.com.ph.

OKADA’s STAR-STUDDED COUNTDOWN

Okada Manila will welcome 2025 with a grand New Year’s Eve celebration featuring top artists like Gary Valenciano, Yeng Constantino, Randy Santiago, Regine Tolentino, Tom Taus, DJ Pretty Dragon, and DJ Sofia Miguel. The Countdown Concert at Cove Manila is ticketed. For those looking to join the celebration for free, there will be live entertainment and a fireworks display at The Fountain, along with a fireworks display at The Garden, which are open to all guests.

To get tickets, visit SM Tickets (okdmnl.ph/StepRightUp2026SMTickets), Ticketnet (okdmnl.ph/StepRightUp2026Ticketnet), or Ticket2Me (okdmnl.ph/StepRightUp2026Ticket2ME).

AN ELEGANT COUNTDOWN AT THE PEN

As the year draws to a close, The Peninsula Manila extends an invitation to mark the arrival of 2026 with world-class dining and celebrations. The Lobby will host a New Year’s Eve dinner and ball with the theme of 1976 Disco for its “Disco Chic New Year’s Eve Gala Ball.” Tickets are priced at P17,888 for adults and P8,888 for children under 12.

For inquiries and restaurant reservations, call 8887-2888, extension 6694. Or visit the official hotel website at peninsula.com/manila/special-offers for more details.

DIAMOND HOTEL RINGS IN 2026

The Diamond Hotel Philippines invites guests to celebrate the arrival of 2026 with their New Year’s Eve Countdown Party to 2026 at the Upper Lobby. It will feature live performances by Project M and High School Playlist. Guests may first enjoy a dinner buffet during the first seating from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at P4,050 per person, inclusive of one round of juice. The second seating from 8 p.m. onwards is priced at P4,480 per person with one round of red or white wine.

At the hotel’s Bar27, guests can indulge in a four-course set menu priced at P2,750 per person, complemented by live performances from the Wolfe Band. The New Year’s Countdown Buffet at the second floor mezzanine starts at 8 p.m., with balcony seating available at P3,680 per person and function room seating at P3,250 per person. For reservations, call 8528-3000 or e-mail restaurant_rsvn@diamondhotel.com.

PARTIES AT NEWPORT WORLD RESORTS

As 2025 draws to a close, the Newport World Resorts sets the stage for an unforgettable New Year celebration, with countdown parties and lavish spreads in its various hotels and restaurants.

The Marriott Grand Ballroom will be the venue for The Grand Countdown to 2026 from 7:30 p.m. There will be performances by Jessica Sanchez, Sarah Geronimo, Bamboo, Matteo Guidicelli, Cup of Joe, Amiel Sol, Earl Agustin, Janine Teñoso, GAT, and RAYA, with Billy Crawford hosting the festivities. Limited tickets are available across several tiers, ranging from SVIP (P25,000) to Bronze (P15,000).

The Hilton Manila will host ICONIQ 2026, a poolside countdown party priced at P5,000 net from 8:30 p.m. onwards. To be held at the Vega Pool, the fully outdoor, open-air venue will have illuminated cabanas and immersive lighting for a party under the stars. It includes food stations featuring global street flavors and crowd-favorite dishes, along with selected beverages. Alternating performances by Tirso Cruz IV and The TAC 4 Band and DJ Renee will keep the party going up to 1 a.m.

Dance the night away ‘til the year ends at Marriott Manila’s So Bright We Gotta Party! Countdown to 2026 at The Greatroom. DJs take the deck from 7 p.m. onwards starting with DJ Rocelle, the Retro Rewind Band, and DJ Yuuna.

Celebrate at the SORA Rooftop of Hotel Okura Manila with live music, a DJ, and a buffet meal. The celebration starts at 9:30 p.m. Finally, there will be raffle prizes, DJ sets, and a performance by the Amigo Band at Sheraton Hotel Manila’s Shining Soirée 2026 at the Sheraton Ballroom from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., priced at P5,500 net per person, inclusive of raffle entries for dining experiences, spa treatments, and overnight stays. — Brontë H. Lacsamana