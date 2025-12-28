Manila’s Finest bags most awards at MMFF; I’mPerfect wins Best Picture

1 of 2

RAYMOND RED’S crime drama Manila’s Finest was the big winner at this year’s Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF), garnering a total of eight prizes.

It took home Third Best Picture (which it shared with Call Me Mother), Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Musical Score, Best Sound Design, Best Original Song for “Sandalan,” Best Float, and the Gatpuno Antonio J. Villegas Cultural Award.

Meanwhile, the Best Picture award went to I’mPerfect, a romance starring actors with Down Syndrome. It also received the Best Actress award for Krystel Go, who played the female lead, Jessica.

In her speech, she thanked the film’s director, Sigrid Bernardo, for giving her the chance to represent persons with disabilities in a love story.

“Maraming salamat po sa pagkakataon na ito para mabigyan kami ng boses at mapakita namin na kaya rin naming umarte (Thank you so much for this opportunity that gave us a voice and allowed us to show that we can also act),” she said at the awards night on Dec. 27.

Also a big winner that night with a total of seven awards, including being named the Second Best Picture, was Unmarry, about a couple who separately process the dissolution of their marriages through annulment. One of its seven wins was Best Director for Jeffrey Jeturian.

The Gatpuno J. Villegas Cultural Award was accepted by Jane Basas, president and chief executive officer of MediaQuest Ventures which produced Manila’s Finest. “We have only started producing films three years ago and from GomBurZa, to The Kingdom, to now Manila’s Finest, we have the Filipino culture as part of our ethos.

“This recognition affirms our commitment to telling stories that matter. Manila’s Finest reflects the direction we are taking as a studio, supporting films that are ambitious in craft, grounded in history, and able to engage audiences beyond the surface,” she said.

The film — which stars Piolo Pascual, Enrique Gil, Joey Marquez, and Romnick Sarmenta, in a large ensemble cast — is about Manila police officers who strive to uphold their principles in the early 1970s.

Another notable winner that night was Vice Ganda who received the Best Actor award for his role as an adoptive mother in Call Me Mother, which also tied for Third Best Picture with Manila’s Finest. It marks the first time a queer person has won the award in MMFF’s history.

The 51st MMFF film screenings, which started on Dec. 25, are ongoing nationwide through the first week of January. — Brontë H. Lacsamana

And the winner is…

HERE is the full list of winners at the 2025 Metro Manila Film Festival awards night which was held on Dec. 27.

Best Picture: I’mPerfect

2nd Best Picture: Unmarry

3rd Best Picture: Manila’s Finest and Call Me Mother

Best Director: Jeffrey Jeturian, Unmarry

Best Actress: Krystel Go, I’mPerfect

Best Actor: Vice Ganda, Call Me Mother

Best Supporting Actor: Tom Rodriguez, Unmarry

Best Supporting Actress: Odette Khan, Bar Boys: After School

Breakthrough Performance: Zac Sibug, Unmarry

Best Child Performer: Lucas Andalio, Call Me Mother

Best Screenplay: Chris Martinez, Therese Cayaba, Unmarry

Gatpuno Antonio J. Villegas Cultural Award: Manila’s Finest

Fernando Poe Jr. Memorial Award for Excellence: Bar Boys: After School

Gender Sensitivity: Call Me Mother

Best Cinematography: Raymond Red, Manila’s Finest

Best Editing: Benjo Ferrer, Unmarry

Best Production Design: Digo Ricio, Manila’s Finest

Best Visual Effects: Santelmo, Inc., Shake Rattle & Roll: Evil Origins

Best Original Theme Song: “Sandalan” by Vehnee Saturno, Manila’s Finest

Best Score: Frederik Sandoval, Emerzon Texon, Manila’s Finest

Best Sound: Roy Santos, Manila’s Finest

Best Float: Unmarry and Manila’s Finest